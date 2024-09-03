Up to 90% off mattresses & furniture at Four Star clearance sale from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8 at Yio Chu Kang

When it comes to buying furniture for our homes, there are few pieces that might be as important as a mattress.

After all, we spend roughly one-third of every day lying on top of one.

Hence, selecting the right mattress for our body’s needs and habits is perhaps even more important, given that a poor quality of sleep can affect the quality of our day in turn.

The good news is that Four Star is currently having its Annual Clearance Sale from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8 at The Grassroots’ Club.

Over 5,000 furniture and mattress items will be sold, with discounts of up to 90 per cent.

So what are some types of mattress that are on sale?

A mattress for the light sleeper

If you are a light sleeper for instance who is easily awakened by mild disturbances, you will want a mattress that maximises the comfort for your body, thereby allowing you to get proper sleep.

In that case, why not consider checking out one of Four Star’s Detense Cooling Mattresses?

This mattress features a type of fabric known as ArcticSilk which means the mattress is able to cool down quickly and remain that way for a longer period of time.

The fabric is also anti-static and enhances comfort so as to reduce the chances of sleep disruption.

The mattress is also made with a new type of Japanese technology known as Aire Flex which helps to reduce the overall temperature of the mattress by increasing airflow through it.

On top of that, it sports natural latex to support the natural curvature of the sleeper’s spine and provide good pressure distribution for the body, along with a natural resistance to mould and dust mites for better sleep hygiene.

A mattress for the sleeper with back issues

If your sleep quality is being affected by back issues, then you might want to check out one of Four Star’s Chiro Back Care Mattress types instead.

These mattresses are specially designed to provide orthopaedic posture support and contain Hexa coils, which have up to 30 per cent more spring compared to other pocketed spring mattresses, so as to provide a dense and body conforming support.

The mattresses also contain memory foam which reduces the motion transfer from tossing and turning for minimal disturbance to your partner.

What’s more, these mattresses are also made of selected plant-based materials that have helped to reduce their carbon footprint by as much as 63 per cent.

For the sleeper with sensitive, sweaty skin

If you have sensitive skin and sleep in a warm room where you tend to sweat at night, you can consider Four Star’s Tencel Mattress, which, as its name suggests, is made of Tencel fabric for breathability.

If you didn’t know, Tencel is the trademarked name of lyocell, a fabric material and natural fibre that is derived from wood pulp. Lyocell is commonly made from eucalyptus, birch and spruce trees.

The lyocell fibres are known to be durable, able to absorb moisture well and are extremely soft and gentle on human skin.

A Tencel mattress therefore helps to provide you with a much cooler and more comfortable bed to sleep on by trapping far less heat compared to a mattress made of cotton.

Its moisture-absorbent quality also means that it will be able to help keep you comfortable.

Choosing the proper bed

Of course, no mattress is complete without a bedframe to prop it up.

Fortunately, Four Star also sells a platform storage bed that is powered by a hydraulic lift.

This bed also contains a hidden storage space beneath your mattress and comes with three cabinets that can be placed on either the left or right side of the bed.

You also have the option of customising the bedframe materials with either fabric or PU finishes.

Other furniture options

The good news is that Four Star is holding its Annual Clearance Sale from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8 – making this an opportune time for you to pick up a mattress suitable for your sleeping needs.

Other items that you can find at the sale include:

Reclining full leather sofa

Resting options at Four Star are not just limited to beds and mattresses.

There’s also Four Star’s Full Leather Sofa set which comes equipped with an electric recliner function to turn it into a reclining sofa, perfect for enjoying movie night or quality family time.

What’s more, the sofa features high back support and has an adjustable headrest.

And as its name suggests, the sofa comes in full leather with an aesthetic design, with a choice of colours to select from.

These colours are Lipari Tan, Lipari Silver, Lipari Peltro, Lipari Chocolate and Lipari Bassoto.

Sintered stone dining set

Looking to host a special dinner for your friends in the comfort of your home?

Four Star sells a sintered stone dining set that can withstand extreme heat; perfect for a hotpot dinner at home.

The material is 100 per cent non-toxic, and is also scratch and stain resistant.

It is also easy to clean due to its smooth surface, is durable and is also extendable.

Being a host just got much easier.

Four Star is having an annual clearance sale

At this point, you might be wondering about the prices of such pieces of furniture.

Here are the starting prices of some of their items:

Premium Queen-size mattress from S$399,

Premium King-size mattress from S$499,

Kids’ mattress (Single/ Super Single) from S$199,

Designer bed frame, hydraulic storage Bed, drawer storage bed, kids’ pull-out bed from S$199,

1- to 3-seater recliner sofas from S$299,

Water and stain repellent fabric sofas from S$499,

Coffee tables from S$199, and

Dining sets from S$599.

In addition, the sale will also feature items such as:

Four Star chiro neck support pillows,

A wide range of linen and bedding accessories,

Epitex bedding accessories such as Simply Luxe pillows and bolsters

Customers will also get to enjoy other benefits such as:

The absorption of the 9 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the sale,

A free taxi claim upon checkout,

0 per cent interest instalment plans for up to 12 months for cardholders of credit cards issued by DBS/POSB/UOB/OCBC/AMEX,

Free delivery, and

Up to 15 years’ warranty.

Note that terms and conditions apply.

Four Star Annual Clearance Sale

Address: The Grassroots' Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 Level 1, Multi Function Hall, Singapore 568046

Operating hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Yio Chu Kang

Hotlines: Mattress/Bedframes - 9234 4442 / Sofas and other Furniture - 9068 1287

Time to get that mattress for a proper night’s sleep.

