Ex-S'pore reporter, 49, allegedly bites woman's arm & sends husband threatening texts

Jessinta Tan Suat Lin, 49, was brought before a district court on Sep. 2 after allegedly biting a woman's forearm and sending her husband threatening texts in separate incidents.

She is also alleged to have thrown eggs and an incense bin at the woman.

According to The Straits Times, Tan is a former reporter who worked with news platforms, including Today.

Tan was charged with two counts each of harassment and performing a rash act to endanger another person’s safety, as well as an assault charge.

What happened

Tan allegedly committed the offences at the Westmont, a condominium situated at 17 West Coast Road, Straits Times reported.

On Feb. 16 at around 10pm, Tan allegedly bit another woman's left arm and hit the latter's head with an aluminium stick in the open space in front of a unit.

She also allegedly threw about six eggs and an incense bin towards the same woman.

On Apr. 28, Tan allegedly sent her husband abusive and vulgar text messages in another unit at the Westmont.

She then stated, “I’ll jump bail next month.”

Bail review to be held on Sep. 11

Tan's bail review will be held on Sep. 11.

An offender convicted of assault can be jailed for a maximum of two years and fined up to S$5,000.

Each count of performing a rash act can lead to an offender being jailed for a maximum of six months and fined up to S$2,500.

Top image via Jessinta Tan/Facebook and Mothership