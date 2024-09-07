14 arrested for allegedly providing unlicensed foreign currency services at MBS casino

17 men and seven women, aged between 27 and 58, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in unlicensed foreign currency exchange and remittance activities carried out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sep. 6.

14 out of the 24 persons were arrested to further assist with police investigations and 13 of them were charged in court on Sep. 7.

On Sep. 5 and 6, a multi-agency enforcement operation was conducted at the MBS casino led by the Central Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Commercial Affairs Department, and partners from MBS.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 24 persons in the casino were allegedly providing unlicensed services which included foreign currency exchanges, remittances and buying or selling of casino chips to casino patrons.

During the operation, over S$190,000 worth of casino chips and cash, along with an array of electronic devices were seized:

Under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019, if found guilty of carrying on a business of providing payment services without a licence, individuals may be punished with a fine of up to S$125,000, imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or both.

Under Regulation 9 of the Casino Control (Conduct of Gaming) Regulations 2009, any person who uses chips for any purpose other than the playing of games or tips in the casino premises of the casino operator, shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

Top photo from SPF