Back

14 arrested for allegedly providing unlicensed foreign currency services at MBS casino

They allegedly provided unlicensed services which include foreign currency exchanges, remittances and buying or selling of casino chips to casino patrons.

Tharun Suresh | September 07, 2024, 08:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

17 men and seven women, aged between 27 and 58, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in unlicensed foreign currency exchange and remittance activities carried out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sep. 6.

14 out of the 24 persons were arrested to further assist with police investigations and 13 of them were charged in court on Sep. 7.

On Sep. 5 and 6, a multi-agency enforcement operation was conducted at the MBS casino led by the Central Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Commercial Affairs Department, and partners from MBS.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 24 persons in the casino were allegedly providing unlicensed services which included foreign currency exchanges, remittances and buying or selling of casino chips to casino patrons.

During the operation, over S$190,000 worth of casino chips and cash, along with an array of electronic devices were seized:

currency Photo of seized goods from SPF.

Under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019, if found guilty of carrying on a business of providing payment services without a licence, individuals may be punished with a fine of up to S$125,000, imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or both.

Under Regulation 9 of the Casino Control (Conduct of Gaming) Regulations 2009, any person who uses chips for any purpose other than the playing of games or tips in the casino premises of the casino operator, shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

Top photo from SPF

M'sian police searching for man seen riding skateboard on Penang mountain road

Dangerous.

September 07, 2024, 08:33 PM

Students can opt to convert MOE School Smart Cards to SimplyGo from Sep. 7

Convenient.

September 07, 2024, 05:52 PM

'Hell has frozen over': US ex-VP Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, not Donald Trump

"Darth Vader" has spoken up.

September 07, 2024, 05:36 PM

M'sian man, 25, works as cleaner in S'pore for S$2,400 a month to save for wedding

Respect.

September 07, 2024, 05:09 PM

Man, 41, arrested for alleged murder of woman, 48, at Maxwell Food Centre

The man will be charged with murder on Sep. 8.

September 07, 2024, 04:06 PM

Kitten found in Johor Zoo's tiger enclosure, rescued alive by zookeeper

A close shave.

September 07, 2024, 03:43 PM

Changi Airport Terminal 5 to begin construction in 1st half of 2025: PM Wong

Terminal 5 will support more connectivity, transform the passenger experience, and create more jobs, PM Wong said.

September 07, 2024, 02:43 PM

CAAS setting up aviation lab in S'pore, to address critical challenges in airports globally

Projects will be test-bedded in Singapore for international application.

September 07, 2024, 01:35 PM

I learnt about Lazada’s 30-day ‘easy & free’ return policy for LazMall & Choice. I ended up buying some.

Shopped till I dropped.

September 07, 2024, 11:48 AM

M'sia Airlines clears A350 for service after resolving 'potential issue' with engine

Malaysia Airlines said that the issue was "swiftly resolved".

September 07, 2024, 11:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.