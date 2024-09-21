foodpanda rider pushing stroller in Sengkang praised for hustling while caring for child

A food delivery rider in Sengkang is being praised for hustling while caring for a child at the same time.

This was after a TikTok emerged showing the delivery rider in pink uniform pushing a stroller along the shared path at Compassvale Road, while riding a personal mobility device.

The caption in the video read: "Raising a young child and working as a food delivery man. Dad is very capable."

The video showed what appeared to be a young child in the stroller as the delivery rider pushed it along.

The PMD was equipped with a Deliveroo thermal bag.

Responses

Responses to the video praised the man for his hard work and responsibility, as he was juggling his work and child-rearing commitments at the same time.

While some questioned whether it was safe for him to carry out both tasks at the same time, others shut down those commenters and defended the rider's actions.

The naysayers were told not to judge the man as he could be sending the child home or to a caregiver nearby.

Other commenters noted that the rider could be multitasking as he was working a shift with the food delivery company.

Absenteeism during shifts or rejecting orders could affect his ability to book food delivery sessions in the coming week.

foodpanda, for example, favours riders who are dedicated by ranking them into higher tier batches, "with Batch 1 receiving the highest dockets and being the first batch to book their sessions", according to the food delivery app's website.

Top photos via @nubtangwenxin TikTok