Fire at Kaki Bukit industrial building, 2 dead

A fire broke out at a unit on the fifth floor of Synergy@KB, an industrial building located at 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4, on Sep. 19.

When the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene around 12:55pm, officers found two persons unconscious inside a unit opposite the unit that was on fire.

SCDF subsequently performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on both of them and conveyed them to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The Straits Times reported that it understands the two persons have passed away.

Entire 5th floor 'smoke-logged'

In a Facebook post at 3:20pm, SCDF said firefighters from Paya Lebar Fire Station and Tampines Fire Station responded to the fire after being alerted to it at around 12:55pm.

Upon their arrival, SCDF officers noticed the entire fifth floor was "smoke-logged".

The officers subsequently extinguished the fire with two water jets, the post read.

SCDF added that during the firefighting operation, the firefighters found two persons unconscious inside a unit opposite the one that was on fire.

In response, SCDF's emergency medical services personnel conducted CPR on both persons and conveyed them to CGH.

The case of the fire is under investigation, wrote SCDF.

Debris falling from unit to ground

The scene of the fire was caught on camera by an onlooker and the footage was subsequently uploaded to a Telegram group.

In one of the videos, SCDF officers could be seen extinguishing the fire with a water jet from a neighbouring unit.

Meanwhile, a burning window frame could be seen falling from the unit, while several pieces of debris landed on the ground with a thud.

The fire appeared to grow bigger and an exploding sound could be heard.

Another fire broke out in Yishun on Sep. 18 night

The incident took place just one day after a fire broke out at a coffee shop located on the first floor of Block 171 Yishun Street 71 on the evening of Sep. 18.

According to a Facebook post published at 8:35pm on Sep. 18, SCDF said firefighters from Yishun Fire Station responded to the fire upon being alerted to it at around 6:50pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, the coffee shop was "smoke-filled" and the fire involved "several stalls".

They subsequently extinguished the fire using a firefighting machine and two water jets.

As a precautionary measure, around 100 persons were evacuated by the police and SCDF from the nearby premises.

SCDF added there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top images via Singapore Civil Defence Force/ Facebook & @user178567/Telegram