Back

Fire at Kaki Bukit industrial building, 2 dead

They were found in an unconscious state by SCDF officers.

Winnie Li | September 19, 2024, 05:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A fire broke out at a unit on the fifth floor of Synergy@KB, an industrial building located at 25 Kaki Bukit Road 4, on Sep. 19.

Image via Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

When the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene around 12:55pm, officers found two persons unconscious inside a unit opposite the unit that was on fire.

SCDF subsequently performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on both of them and conveyed them to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The Straits Times reported that it understands the two persons have passed away.

Entire 5th floor 'smoke-logged'

In a Facebook post at 3:20pm, SCDF said firefighters from Paya Lebar Fire Station and Tampines Fire Station responded to the fire after being alerted to it at around 12:55pm.

Image via Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

Upon their arrival, SCDF officers noticed the entire fifth floor was "smoke-logged".

The officers subsequently extinguished the fire with two water jets, the post read.

SCDF added that during the firefighting operation, the firefighters found two persons unconscious inside a unit opposite the one that was on fire.

In response, SCDF's emergency medical services personnel conducted CPR on both persons and conveyed them to CGH.

The case of the fire is under investigation, wrote SCDF.

Debris falling from unit to ground

The scene of the fire was caught on camera by an onlooker and the footage was subsequently uploaded to a Telegram group.

In one of the videos, SCDF officers could be seen extinguishing the fire with a water jet from a neighbouring unit.

Meanwhile, a burning window frame could be seen falling from the unit, while several pieces of debris landed on the ground with a thud.

The fire appeared to grow bigger and an exploding sound could be heard.

Video via @user178567/Telegram

Another fire broke out in Yishun on Sep. 18 night

The incident took place just one day after a fire broke out at a coffee shop located on the first floor of Block 171 Yishun Street 71 on the evening of Sep. 18.

According to a Facebook post published at 8:35pm on Sep. 18, SCDF said firefighters from Yishun Fire Station responded to the fire upon being alerted to it at around 6:50pm.

Image via Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

When officers arrived at the scene, the coffee shop was "smoke-filled" and the fire involved "several stalls".

They subsequently extinguished the fire using a firefighting machine and two water jets.

Image by Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

Image by Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook

As a precautionary measure, around 100 persons were evacuated by the police and SCDF from the nearby premises.

SCDF added there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top images via Singapore Civil Defence Force/ Facebook & @user178567/Telegram

Man, 19, arrested for drug trafficking in Sengkang, 3 kids, aged 11-15, found in unit

The children are now staying with their next-of-kin.

September 19, 2024, 08:29 PM

Sengkang LRT upgrading: Trains to run in 1 direction on Sep. 28 & 29

Regular train service will resume on Sep. 30.

September 19, 2024, 08:19 PM

S'porean man, 31, wanted for drug trafficking, arrested in Thailand

He has been handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau and will be charged on Sep. 20, 2024.

September 19, 2024, 08:00 PM

M'sian man, charged with threatening a witness, pleads for lower bail as he has 3 wives & 10 kids to feed

The charges come as part of broader investigation into child abuse by a Malaysian business conglomerate.

September 19, 2024, 07:38 PM

Fusion Taiwanese restaurant opens Tampines outlet with new items like mantou ice cream & oyster lu rou fan

Win for the Easties.

September 19, 2024, 06:56 PM

Boat Quay restaurant refutes mum's claims it sold teen S$356 Alaskan king crab without stating price

S$19.80 per 100g.

September 19, 2024, 06:32 PM

Grab bans delivery driver after 8 boxes of mooncakes go missing

They were meant for the customer's clients.

September 19, 2024, 06:17 PM

About 1 in 3 in S'pore aged 15-35 reported severe to extremely severe depression, anxiety & stress symptoms

The results generated from this study are representative of the youth population in Singapore.

September 19, 2024, 06:05 PM

YouTuber & Streamer IShowSpeed likely headed for S'pore, fans gearing up for visit

All guessing game right now.

September 19, 2024, 05:59 PM

S’pore boy with autism, 16, shines at music recital, honours teacher with hand-drawn mascot

Children with autism shine in different ways.

September 19, 2024, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.