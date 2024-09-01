Fire breaks out at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 3, smoke fills departure area

The roof of a food outlet inside Terminal 3 of Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport caught fire in the wee hours of Sep. 1.

Kebakaran di bandara international soekarno hatta terminal 3 . Padahal KOI THE baru di buka, Bahkan masih dalam proses pembangunan, eh kebakaran pic.twitter.com/eGAwkHNb2K — Hayyun.tri (@hayyun_tri) September 1, 2024

KEBERANGKATAN INTERNASIONAL Terminal 3 Soeta , Semoga Cepat Teratasi Dan Tdk Ada korban . Belum Diketahui Penyebab kebakarannya Minggu 01 September 2024, Pagi pic.twitter.com/b09cW8vR4o — ROMEO (@RomeoWalker19) August 31, 2024

The fire occurred inside the departure area, and did not affect flight operations, Indonesian media Tempo.co reported.

Videos of the incident showed a blaze on top of a food and beverage stall, with black smoke billowing from the fire.

The terminal was also covered in a cloud of smoke.

Several travellers can be seen wearing face masks. No injuries were reported.

The fire occurred at around 5:24am Singapore time, and originated from the roof of the Tours les Jours cafe, one of the food and beverage tenants in the airport, according to Soekarno-Hatta spokesperson M Holik Muardi.

The fire was extinguished by the Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel around six minutes later, and did not spread to other locations.

Smoke inside the terminal was cleared using a vacuum smoke and exhaust fans.

Executive General Manager of the Main Branch of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, said that airport staff provided masks to passengers while the smoke was being cleared.

Dwi added that he first received reports of a fire at 5:12am Singapore time, Tempo.co reported.

Officers immediately moved to extinguish the fire, carry out firefighting procedures, isolate and secure electricity and normalise smoke conditions in the room, he said.

Top photo via romeowalker19/X