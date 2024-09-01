Back

Fire breaks out at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 3, smoke fills departure area

Airport staff gave out masks to travellers while smoke was being cleared.

Ruth Chai | September 01, 2024, 06:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The roof of a food outlet inside Terminal 3 of Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport caught fire in the wee hours of Sep. 1.

The fire occurred inside the departure area, and did not affect flight operations, Indonesian media Tempo.co reported.

Videos of the incident showed a blaze on top of a food and beverage stall, with black smoke billowing from the fire.

The terminal was also covered in a cloud of smoke.

Several travellers can be seen wearing face masks. No injuries were reported.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rezki Achyana (@rezkiachyana)

The fire occurred at around 5:24am Singapore time, and originated from the roof of the Tours les Jours cafe, one of the food and beverage tenants in the airport, according to Soekarno-Hatta spokesperson M Holik Muardi.

The fire was extinguished by the Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) personnel around six minutes later, and did not spread to other locations.

Smoke inside the terminal was cleared using a vacuum smoke and exhaust fans.

Executive General Manager of the Main Branch of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, said that airport staff provided masks to passengers while the smoke was being cleared.

Dwi added that he first received reports of a fire at 5:12am Singapore time, Tempo.co reported.

Officers immediately moved to extinguish the fire, carry out firefighting procedures, isolate and secure electricity and normalise smoke conditions in the room, he said.

Top photo via romeowalker19/X

New eatery at Tampines 1 serves charcoal-grilled chicken, has 18 sauces & over 20 sides

Yum.

September 01, 2024, 06:26 PM

Over 30,000 people in Australia affected by power outage amid heavy rain & strong wind across Tasmania

Flood warnings have also been issued.

September 01, 2024, 06:16 PM

Water supply to several Farrer Park HDB blocks disrupted after pipe leak on Sep. 1

The agency was alerted to the leak at around 4:30am, and water supply was restored at 9:15am.

September 01, 2024, 05:19 PM

2 nature trails along Clementi Nature Corridor to get enhancement works, to complete by end-2026

The new Jurong Town Hall Park Connector will also open in September 2024.

September 01, 2024, 04:07 PM

NTUC FairPrice at Taman Jurong's 'diamond blocks' closed on Aug. 31, 2024 after 41 years

It was one of the oldest NTUC FairPrice outlets in Singapore. 

September 01, 2024, 03:41 PM

Japanese fruit tart chain Fruit Paradise in S'pore no longer halal-certified from Sep. 11

It first became halal-certified in January 2023.

September 01, 2024, 01:01 PM

ICA gifts M'sian immigration department birthday cake for 67th Merdeka Day

Very cute.

September 01, 2024, 12:54 PM

Delivery rider, 60, gets S$5,932 in damages after collision, revealed in court that he didn't pay income tax

He had sought damages for loss of earnings incurred by his injuries.

September 01, 2024, 12:13 PM

K-pop star Rain dines at tze char restaurant in Alexandra Village

He knows what's up.

September 01, 2024, 11:22 AM

Yip Pin Xiu 1st in Paralympics 50m backstroke S2

<3 <3 <3

September 01, 2024, 02:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.