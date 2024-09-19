Father-daughter tourists from China die in Penang after tree fell on car

Two tourists, a father and daughter pair from China, died in Penang, Malaysia on Sep. 18 after the car they were in was crushed by a tree that got uprooted.

They had just finished visiting the Pinang Peranakan Mansion in George Town when the incident occurred at about 2:15pm, Malaysia media reported.

The woman was seated in the front passenger seat, while the man was seated at the back, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The fatalities were a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s, the fire and rescue department said.

The car was driven by a local man.

He managed to escape before the tree fell.

It took about three hours to extricate the bodies of the two victims.

The rescue was made more complicated by the heavy rain and limited space at the site of the incident, it was also reported.

Video of incident

A video of the incident showed a woman taking a photo of the mansion before going to the car.

At that time, another car was making its way out of the site via the single-lane gate.

A car to the right of the victims' car was also seen with occupants inside.

A number of people were walking around the compound near the vehicles, but had moved away just before the tree fell.

The tree branches and leaves could be seen shaking intensely due to the wind before falling over.

A nearby building was also damaged.

There were hundreds of fallen trees in over 130 locations in Penang since two days earlier due to the storms.

Top photos via Penang Kini & Sin Chew Daily