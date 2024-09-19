Back

Father-daughter tourists from China die in Penang after tree fell on car

They were about to leave the parking spot in the vehicle.

Belmont Lay | September 19, 2024, 03:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two tourists, a father and daughter pair from China, died in Penang, Malaysia on Sep. 18 after the car they were in was crushed by a tree that got uprooted.

They had just finished visiting the Pinang Peranakan Mansion in George Town when the incident occurred at about 2:15pm, Malaysia media reported.

The woman was seated in the front passenger seat, while the man was seated at the back, Free Malaysia Today reported.

via Penang Kini

via Penang Kini

The fatalities were a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s, the fire and rescue department said.

The car was driven by a local man.

He managed to escape before the tree fell.

It took about three hours to extricate the bodies of the two victims.

The rescue was made more complicated by the heavy rain and limited space at the site of the incident, it was also reported.

Video of incident

A video of the incident showed a woman taking a photo of the mansion before going to the car.

At that time, another car was making its way out of the site via the single-lane gate.

A car to the right of the victims' car was also seen with occupants inside.

A number of people were walking around the compound near the vehicles, but had moved away just before the tree fell.

The tree branches and leaves could be seen shaking intensely due to the wind before falling over.

A nearby building was also damaged.

There were hundreds of fallen trees in over 130 locations in Penang since two days earlier due to the storms.

Top photos via Penang Kini & Sin Chew Daily

Elderly man, 84, eats leftovers in Chinatown, says food still warm, people wasting it

He said he can afford to buy his own food but doesn't want to waste food.

September 19, 2024, 02:50 PM

Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi vows to tackle VEP problems 'as soon as he gets back'

The chief minister says he takes such complaints seriously.

September 19, 2024, 01:47 PM

American singer & actor Jared Leto spotted at Funan ahead of S'pore F1

33.9 million miles from Mars.

September 19, 2024, 01:16 PM

S'porean motorcyclist, 52, dies at Johor Causeway after crashing & getting run over by another motorcycle

The deceased had reportedly lost control of his bike.

September 19, 2024, 12:45 PM

US Fed cuts interest rate by 50 basis points, more to come

Money getting cheaper again.

September 19, 2024, 12:17 PM

Cyclist points middle finger at driver after riding across oncoming traffic at Thomson Road

Rude much?

September 19, 2024, 11:29 AM

300 trees in S'pore affected by Sep. 17 Sumatra Squall: NParks

NParks said most affected trees involved snapped branches.

September 19, 2024, 11:08 AM

M'sian singer Firdhaus adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 4 after selling out 1st show

Second chances.

September 19, 2024, 10:40 AM

Toa Payoh furniture shop closing after 40 years, owners, aged 73 & 77, discouraged offspring from taking over

They are going to retire.

September 19, 2024, 10:00 AM

Hezbollah walkie talkies in Lebanon explode, 1 day after pager explosions kill 12 & injure over 3,000

At least 20 people have been killed by the exploding walkie talkies.

September 19, 2024, 09:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.