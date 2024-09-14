S'porean dad, 43 & daughter, 7, practise & dance together for competition, melt hearts

A TikTok of a Singapore father-daughter duo's dance performance together during a competition has melted the hearts of many viewers.

The pair were competing at the 25th Singapore Regional Competition on Sep. 5, organised by The Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing Singapore (CSTD).

Jay Sng, 43, and his daughter Jaylee Sng, seven, performed to "A Whole New World", the "Aladdin" number.

Speaking to Mothership, Sng shared that the song was his wife's favourite track, and he had personally wanted to "show [Jaylee] a whole new world with a father's guidance".

The video has been watched more than 165,000 times in less than a week.

Funny routine

Sng was dressed as Aladdin, while his daughter took on the role of Jasmine.

The choreography included twirls, spins, and even cartwheels.

How it all began

Their journey began when Jaylee's dance partner was sick one day, and Sng's wife asked her husband to stand-in for their duet rehearsal.

Unbeknownst to Sng, his wife and the Dance Principal of Sissonne Dance Art were watching.

Incredibly touched by the sight, his wife enrolled him into the competition.

"The rehearsal video was sent to the school principal and she was so moved, she said the ‘world’ needs to see the magic! I said, 'What magic!' You all put me up... I don’t even have dance shoes", shared Sng.

"Two months later, I was the old uncle dancing with the best in Singapore", the father added.

The most challenging part of the routine was "remembering the steps" as Sng had never been trained in dance.

In addition, the routine took a toll on Sng's body.

"It's 'Koyok Salon Pas' everyday, recover, then rehearse on weekends", he added.

Their efforts paid off, for their number ultimately clinched them a medal.

"We won a special mention medal because the judge was very touched. So touched, she cried", shared Sng.

Won the hearts of viewers

The video posted on Jay's page garnered many views and comments over the course of a week, with many cooing and applauding his efforts and his bond with his daughter.

Some commented that he was forming a core memory with his girl.

Reflecting on this experience, Jay encouraged other parents to do the same.

He said: "Take the plunge to build moments with your child. Every moment is a whole new world to your child"

Top photo courtesy of Jay Sng