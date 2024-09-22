Back

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin donates S$20 million to S'pore American School: Bloomberg

It is the largest gift in the school's history.

Seri Mazliana | September 22, 2024, 02:22 PM

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and his family has donated S$20 million to the Singapore American School (SAS).

According to Bloomberg, a weekly email announcement by the school said that billionaire Saverin, 42, contributed to the monetary donation to support the school's various needs, such as world-class play spaces and a Chinese immersion programme.

It is also the largest gift in the school's history.

Donation to fund school spaces and programmes

The school, located at 40 Woodlands Street 41, caters to students in pre-kindergarten to high school.

SAS superintendent Tom Boasberg said that it will utilise the Saverin family's donations to fund "world-class" play spaces, STEM labs, enhancements to its new elementary school, a Chinese immersion programme and "other strategic priorities".

He added that it would have a "transformative effect" on SAS.

Saverin's wife, Elaine, cited in the announcement, said that she hopes that the donation would help thousands of students at SAS.

She added that the donation is a "significant and meaningful way" for the Saverin family to demonstrate their commitment to the school.

The school currently charges high school students around S$49,000 per year, excluding transport and other costs.

Saverin, who co-founded Facebook in 2004 with Mark Zuckerberg, renounced his United States citizenship in May 2012 ahead of the company's initial public offering.

Born in Brazil, he has been based in Singapore since 2009.

He is ranked number one in Singapore's 50th richest list in Forbes.

