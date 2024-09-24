2025 F1 S'pore Grand Prix happening on Oct. 3 to 5

With the conclusion of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, it's time to mark your calendars for 2025.

The schedule for the 2025 FIA F1 World Championship has been released, featuring another 24-round season.

The Singapore leg will take place from Oct. 3 to 5, 2025.

Check out the full schedule here:

What to expect in 2025?

The 2025 Formula 1 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix from Mar. 14 to 16, 2025, and conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 5 to 7, 2025, featuring races across five continents.

Six Sprint races will be held in 2025, with Shanghai, Miami, Spa, Austin, Sao Paulo, and Qatar participating.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from Feb. 26 to 28, 2025.

Confirmed driver and team line-ups for 2025 so far include Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell, and others.

Changes to the 2025 schedule

The Australian Grand Prix is two weeks later than in 2024, giving teams extra time to prepare.

Ramadan will shift the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix to April.

In 2022, the Singapore Tourism Board announced that Singapore will host Formula 1 races until 2028, aiming to boost tourism and business.

Last year, the Marina Bay Circuit underwent modifications to promote overtaking, reducing the number of corners from 23 to 19.

This year, McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed his first victory at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

He was joined on the podium by Oracle Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen in second and McLaren's Oscar Piastri in third.

For more details, visit the Formula One's official website here.

Top images via F1 Singapore Grand Prix's official website.