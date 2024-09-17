Back

S'pore F1 night race to be screened live at 5 community hubs

Vroom vroom.

Amber Tay | September 17, 2024, 05:48 PM

Fans who couldn't snag a ticket to the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix 2024 can still catch all the action at five community hubs in Singapore.

Community hubs

Our Tampines Hub

  • Sep. 21 (9pm to 10pm)

  • Sep. 22 (8pm to 10pm)

Heartbeat@Bedok

  • Sep. 21 and 22 (12pm to 9:30pm)

Keat Hong Community Club

  • Sep. 22 (6pm to 10pm)

Bishan Community Club

  • Sep. 22 (7pm to 10pm)

Woodlands Galaxy Community Club

  • Sep. 22 (5pm to 10pm)

There will also be activities at certain community hubs, including Daytona arcade games, mini Tamiya racetracks, and go-karting.

Qualifying race and race day

The qualifying round for the grand prix will start at 9pm on Sep. 21, while the race will begin at 8pm on Sep. 22.

Only Heartbeat@Bedok and Our Tampines Hub will stream the qualifying round on Sep. 21.

All five community clubs will be screening the race day on Sep. 22.

