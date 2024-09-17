S'pore F1 night race to be screened live at 5 community hubs

Fans who couldn't snag a ticket to the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix 2024 can still catch all the action at five community hubs in Singapore.
Community hubs
- Sep. 21 (9pm to 10pm)
- Sep. 22 (8pm to 10pm)
- Sep. 21 and 22 (12pm to 9:30pm)
- Sep. 22 (6pm to 10pm)
- Sep. 22 (7pm to 10pm)
Woodlands Galaxy Community Club
- Sep. 22 (5pm to 10pm)
There will also be activities at certain community hubs, including Daytona arcade games, mini Tamiya racetracks, and go-karting.
Qualifying race and race day
The qualifying round for the grand prix will start at 9pm on Sep. 21, while the race will begin at 8pm on Sep. 22.
Only Heartbeat@Bedok and Our Tampines Hub will stream the qualifying round on Sep. 21.
All five community clubs will be screening the race day on Sep. 22.
Top image via Singapore Grand Prix
