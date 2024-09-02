ERP rates to increase by S$1 at AYE, MCE & KPE from Sep. 9

In response to traffic congestion at certain stretches of expressways, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be hiking up some Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates.

This was announced in a press release by the LTA on Sep. 2, 2024.

The fares at selected gantries will see a S$1 increase with effect from Sep. 9.

Here are the locations of the gantries:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards City (set of three gantries)

Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) Eastbound before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard (set of two gantries)

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after Defu Flyover

At specific times

The revised rates will be enforced during specific peak periods in the morning and evening.

The gantries at the MCE Eastbound before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard, which are currently not deducting any fees, will soon deduct S$1 at the specified time periods.

Here is the detailed list of the affected gantries, and the time periods where the new rates will be enforced:

Rates for the other previously announced timings and gantries remain unchanged.

Top image via Google Maps