Back

ERP rates to increase by S$1 at AYE, MCE & KPE from Sep. 9

Make sure your card has money.

Julia Yee | September 02, 2024, 11:12 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In response to traffic congestion at certain stretches of expressways, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be hiking up some Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates.

This was announced in a press release by the LTA on Sep. 2, 2024.

The fares at selected gantries will see a S$1 increase with effect from Sep. 9.

Here are the locations of the gantries:

  • Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards City (set of three gantries)

  • Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) Eastbound before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard (set of two gantries)

  • Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after Defu Flyover

At specific times

The revised rates will be enforced during specific peak periods in the morning and evening.

The gantries at the MCE Eastbound before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard, which are currently not deducting any fees, will soon deduct S$1 at the specified time periods.

Here is the detailed list of the affected gantries, and the time periods where the new rates will be enforced:

Image via LTA

Rates for the other previously announced timings and gantries remain unchanged.

Top image via Google Maps

Srisun Express giving 3 free pratas to each Man U fan after 3-0 loss to Liverpool

3 kosong.

September 02, 2024, 11:31 AM

Sinkhole emerges in Taiwan with sudden 'boom', damaging 2 motorbikes & water pipes

Another one.

September 02, 2024, 11:13 AM

Israelis protest in streets, call for general strike to pressure govt into concluding ceasefire & hostage deal

Demanding ceasefire deal and return of hostages.

September 02, 2024, 11:09 AM

Family of missing KL sinkhole victim complete last rites before returning to India

The family lit oil lamps and rang bells at the site.

September 02, 2024, 10:17 AM

2,334 people in S'pore filed for bankruptcy in 1st half of 2024, 25% more than 2023

The number of undischarged bankrupts also increased by 2.4 per cent.

September 01, 2024, 08:18 PM

24-hour DIY instant noodle cafe opens in Ubi

Slurps.

September 01, 2024, 07:08 PM

OCBC digital banking restored after some users reported disruption on Sep. 1, bank apologises

The bank stated that the services were being "progressively restored" from 12:33pm.

September 01, 2024, 07:06 PM

Fire breaks out at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 3, smoke fills departure area

Airport staff gave out masks to travellers while smoke was being cleared.

September 01, 2024, 06:40 PM

New eatery at Tampines 1 serves charcoal-grilled chicken, has 18 sauces & over 20 sides

Yum.

September 01, 2024, 06:26 PM

Over 30,000 people in Australia affected by power outage amid heavy rain & strong wind across Tasmania

Flood warnings have also been issued.

September 01, 2024, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.