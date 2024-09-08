Back

Emirates will soon terminate flights between Singapore & Melbourne

It will continue to offer direct flights between Singapore and Melbourne through codesharing partner Qantas.

Ruth Chai | September 08, 2024, 11:44 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Emirates has made a request to terminate its operations on the flight route between Singapore and Melbourne, Australia, stopping all long-haul flights between the two cities.

In response to queries by Mothership, Emirates said on Sep. 8 that the airline will determine the termination date after receiving a final assessment from Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

Commitment with Qantas

The assessment will detail the impact of being released from its capacity commitments that were set out in an alliance with Qantas.

It will no longer be flying its own planes between Singapore and Australia.

However, the airline added that it will offer direct flights between Melbourne and Singapore via codeshare partner Qantas.

Codesharing refers to a co-operative arrangement whereby airlines carry passengers whose tickets have been issued by another airline.

When booking a codesharing flight, the passengers' tickets will bear the flight number of the airline through which they booked their travel, although some legs of the trip will be on flights operated by another airline, and will bear a different flight number from the one printed on the ticket.

Request to terminate

In a press release dated Aug. 8, CCCS said Emirates had requested to terminate its operations on the route.

They have chosen to terminate the route due to the "highly competitive nature of services to and from Singapore", citing flights from the Singapore Airlines Group and Turkish Airlines, who have chosen to operate on the route in March.

Apart from Emirates, the Singapore-Melbourne route is currently being flown by Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Jetstar and Turkish Airlines.

Emirates operates one flight daily, while Qantas operates two flights, Singapore Airlines operates five, and Turkish Airlines, Jetstar and Scoot operate one flight each daily.

The Dubai-based airline previously applied to terminate flights between Singapore and Brisbane in 2019.

Top photo via mkjr_/Unsplash

S'pore foodpanda rider uses 'rope' to help deliver food to Choa Chu Kang customer on 2nd floor, path was blocked

The path was blocked due to resurfacing works.

September 08, 2024, 04:13 PM

S$100,000 lost in 1 week to Singtel impersonation scams: SPF

Stay vigilant.

September 08, 2024, 03:03 PM

BMW flashes 'fight' on LCD display, driver confronts other driver at Oxley Road after near-collision

Ding ding ding.

September 08, 2024, 02:00 PM

S'pore ends 2024 Paris Paralympics campaign with 2 golds & 1 silver

Congratulations to all!

September 08, 2024, 01:04 PM

Manhunt ongoing in the US after 5 people injured in Kentucky shooting

The victims are reportedly in a stable condition.

September 08, 2024, 12:03 PM

Chinese & Japanese gardens in Jurong reopen after 5 years, help S'poreans save on flight tickets

First look.

September 08, 2024, 10:22 AM

14 arrested for allegedly providing unlicensed foreign currency services at MBS casino

They allegedly provided unlicensed services which include foreign currency exchanges, remittances and buying or selling of casino chips to casino patrons.

September 07, 2024, 08:41 PM

M'sian police searching for man seen riding skateboard on Penang mountain road

Dangerous.

September 07, 2024, 08:33 PM

Students can opt to convert MOE School Smart Cards to SimplyGo from Sep. 7

Convenient.

September 07, 2024, 05:52 PM

'Hell has frozen over': US ex-VP Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, not Donald Trump

"Darth Vader" has spoken up.

September 07, 2024, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.