Man, 19, among 5 arrested in Sengkang & Tampines for drug trafficking, 3 kids aged 11-15 found in 1 unit

The children are now staying with their next-of-kin.

Natalie Ong | September 19, 2024, 08:29 PM

A large assortment of drugs, including 6.5kg of cannabis, were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an multi-location operation on Sep. 17, 2024.

The drugs seized were worth approximately S$330,000, and could potentially feed the addiction of 1,480 abusers for a week, shared CNB.

Five men, between the age of 19 and 39 were arrested under the suspicion of drug trafficking.

How the operation unfolded

On the morning of Sep. 17, CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old man, who was found to have 32g of "Ice" on him, in the car park of a residential estate in the vicinity of Anchorvale Lane in Sengkang.

Simultaneously, another party of CNB officers went to raid a residential unit in the same estate, where the remaining four men were arrested.

Children witnessed the operation unfold

Three children aged 11, 13 and 15 were in the Anchorvale Lane unit at the time of the raid.

Arrangements were made to ensure the children are taken cared of, and the children have since been placed in the care of their next-of-kin.

A search of the unit saw the officers find 6.15kg of cannabis, 777g of "Ice", 281g of "Ecstasy", 693 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps and 1,378 Erimin-5 tablets.

CNB officers escorted one of the suspects, a 39-year-old man, to his car parked in the estate.

There, another 375g of cannabis, 129g of "Ice", 11g of "Ecstasy" and 51 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

Following the arrest of the five suspects, CNB officers raided the official residential units of each of the five suspects.

Another 19g of "Ice", two LSD stamps and five Erimin-5 tablets were recovered at a residential unit at Tampines North Drive 1.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Penalties

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top photo courtesy of CNB

