Police looking for driver on the loose after crashing car carrying vape & drug-related products in Toa Payoh

A driver up and left his car after crashing it in Toa Payoh.

It was later revealed that he had been transporting contraband in the trunk of his vehicle, which was seized by police.

The incident took place at Lorong 2 Toa Payoh on Sep. 13, at 7:10pm, according to Shin Min Daily News.

It happened right beside Toa Payoh Methodist Church.

Car searched

Photos of the scene showed that one car had rear-ended another on the two-lane road.

A third car had stopped a short distance behind them.

A witness revealed that although the accident involved three cars, only two drivers were present.

The driver whose vehicle had rear-ended the first car was nowhere to be seen.

Another witness told Shin Min that the crash did not spark any arguments between the drivers involved.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam along the road.

One nearby resident shared that they returned home at around 10pm to find the vehicles still present.

Another said the police were still investigating the scene at 12am — five hours after the accident took place.

Search for driver continues

Speaking to Mothership, the police confirmed that one of the drivers had fled.

They added that they had found an e-vaporiser and drug-related paraphernalia in the abandoned vehicle.

One person at the scene observed that when police popped open the trunk to investigate, there were two to three paper bags inside.

The bags looked to be filled with mooncake boxes, which led to speculation that the driver had hid the contraband in the boxes.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), while the vape-related offence will be referred to the Heath Sciences Authority (HSA).

The police are currently looking for the driver, who is still on the loose.

