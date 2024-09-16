Back

dipndip S'pore launching new savoury menu items like waffle quesadilla, crepes & tortilla pizza

Yums.

Charlize Kon | September 16, 2024, 04:39 PM

Chocolate cafe dipndip will be launching a new all-day savoury menu in Singapore.

dipndip exterior Photo by Charlize Kon.

The new savoury menu will offer 19 items, including crepes, waffle quesadillas, sandwiches, and pizzas.

Here's what we tried:

Scrambled Eggs Sourdough (S$12.80++)

The eggs were scrambled to a fluffy, creamy texture, while the sourdough bread was soft.

The dish is accompanied by a side of yoghurt with granola and a fruit salad.

Scrambled Eggs Sourdough Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Chicken/Beef Waffle Quesadilla (S$16.80++)

The quesadilla was packed with a generous amount of mixed cheese and offered a crunch with every bite.

Chicken/Beef Waffle Quesadilla Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Chicken/Beef Waffle Quesadilla Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Steak Brioche (S$17.80++)

The steak is a tenderloin cut, sandwiched with provolone cheese, mixed bell peppers, caramelised onions, mushrooms, and arugula.

It is served with homemade truffle mayo sauce and a side of salted chips.

Steak Brioche Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Chicken Fajita Crepes (S$18.80++)

The chicken fajita mix is combined with edam cheese, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, sour cream, and mayonnaise.

It is served with nachos and homemade guacamole.

Chicken Fajita Crepes Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Crepe Madame (S$18.80++)

The crepe is filled with turkey, edam cheese, mushrooms, and a speciality sauce.

It is then topped off with a sunny-side-up egg, rocket, and beetroot leaves.

Crepe Madame Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Pepperoni Tortilla Pizza (S$12.80++)

The pizza has a thin, crispy tortilla base, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and slices of pepperoni.

Pepperoni Tortilla Pizza Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

dipndip

Address: VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-51, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at dipndip.

Top image via Charlize Kon and Fasiha Nazren.

