dipndip S'pore launching new savoury menu items like waffle quesadilla, crepes & tortilla pizza

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Chocolate cafe dipndip will be launching a new all-day savoury menu in Singapore.

The new savoury menu will offer 19 items, including crepes, waffle quesadillas, sandwiches, and pizzas.

Here's what we tried:

Scrambled Eggs Sourdough (S$12.80++)

The eggs were scrambled to a fluffy, creamy texture, while the sourdough bread was soft.

The dish is accompanied by a side of yoghurt with granola and a fruit salad.

Chicken/Beef Waffle Quesadilla (S$16.80++)

The quesadilla was packed with a generous amount of mixed cheese and offered a crunch with every bite.

Steak Brioche (S$17.80++)

The steak is a tenderloin cut, sandwiched with provolone cheese, mixed bell peppers, caramelised onions, mushrooms, and arugula.

It is served with homemade truffle mayo sauce and a side of salted chips.

Chicken Fajita Crepes (S$18.80++)

The chicken fajita mix is combined with edam cheese, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, sour cream, and mayonnaise.

It is served with nachos and homemade guacamole.

Crepe Madame (S$18.80++)

The crepe is filled with turkey, edam cheese, mushrooms, and a speciality sauce.

It is then topped off with a sunny-side-up egg, rocket, and beetroot leaves.

Pepperoni Tortilla Pizza (S$12.80++)

The pizza has a thin, crispy tortilla base, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and slices of pepperoni.

dipndip

Address: VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-51, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at dipndip.

Top image via Charlize Kon and Fasiha Nazren.