dipndip S'pore launching new savoury menu items like waffle quesadilla, crepes & tortilla pizza

Chocolate cafe dipndip will be launching a new all-day savoury menu in Singapore.
The new savoury menu will offer 19 items, including crepes, waffle quesadillas, sandwiches, and pizzas.
Here's what we tried:
Scrambled Eggs Sourdough (S$12.80++)
The eggs were scrambled to a fluffy, creamy texture, while the sourdough bread was soft.
The dish is accompanied by a side of yoghurt with granola and a fruit salad.
Chicken/Beef Waffle Quesadilla (S$16.80++)
The quesadilla was packed with a generous amount of mixed cheese and offered a crunch with every bite.
Steak Brioche (S$17.80++)
The steak is a tenderloin cut, sandwiched with provolone cheese, mixed bell peppers, caramelised onions, mushrooms, and arugula.
It is served with homemade truffle mayo sauce and a side of salted chips.
Chicken Fajita Crepes (S$18.80++)
The chicken fajita mix is combined with edam cheese, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, sour cream, and mayonnaise.
It is served with nachos and homemade guacamole.
Crepe Madame (S$18.80++)
The crepe is filled with turkey, edam cheese, mushrooms, and a speciality sauce.
It is then topped off with a sunny-side-up egg, rocket, and beetroot leaves.
Pepperoni Tortilla Pizza (S$12.80++)
The pizza has a thin, crispy tortilla base, topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and slices of pepperoni.
@mothership.nova Dipndip savoury menu 📍: VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 01-51, S098585 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 10pm 🍴: Chicken waffle quesadilla S$16.80 Chicken fajita crepe S$18.80 Pepperoni tortilla pizza S$12.80 Steak brioche S$17.80 Crepe madame S$18.80 Scrambled eggs S$12.80 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #vivocity #foodtok #quesadilla #waffles #whattoeat #foodfestontiktok #sgnews ♬ Left Cheek (Doo Doo Blick) - Lay Bankz
dipndip
Address: VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-51, Singapore 098585
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
This was a media preview at dipndip.
Top image via Charlize Kon and Fasiha Nazren.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.