Man, 39, allegedly broke into digital door lock at Telok Blangah, apprehended under Mental Health Act

A man believed to be a local actor was accused of breaking into a digital door lock at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Telok Blangah on Sep. 15 (Sunday).

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at Blk 93B Telok Blangah St 31, at around 11:25am.

A 39-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Shirtless man opened flat gate on CCTV footage

CCTV footage of the incident was shared by a resident, who claimed his neighbour's digital door lock had been "broken into".

The clip showed that around 10:57am, a shirtless man was walking along an HDB corridor in socks while carrying a red bag in one hand and a pair of shoes in another.

The man put down the bag before sitting down on a seat beside the gate of a unit there.

Later, he stood up and eyed the gate for some time before opening it at about 10:59am.

Mothership understands that the man in the footage is a local actor.

Police found the man in 1 hour

The resident of the affected unit, Laura (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that her family was out for dinner that evening when they received a notification that someone had rung their doorbell.

She initially thought the man was a deliveryman, but later saw in CCTV footage that he managed to unlock her gate in spite of the digital lock securing it.

Laura said the man did not unlock the flat door, but left.

On his way out, he was seen by Laura's domestic worker, who was on her way back from doing some shopping.

Laura said the domestic worker did not know at that point that the man had tried to open the gate.

"Thankfully he wasn't carrying any weapons and didn't hurt anyone," Laura added.

Laura's husband then called the police while Laura informed her neighbour group chat about the incident.

"They found the man in the vicinity of the block within one hour. We are also considering replacing our digital lock," Laura added.

Another neighbour told Shin Min that his wife had seen the man outside their door that day, holding a trolley that had been placed outside their house.

He had rung their doorbell and said he was a deliveryman, the neighbour said.

The neighbour added that he and his wife had not ordered anything online.

