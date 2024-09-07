Back

'Hell has frozen over': US ex-VP Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, not Donald Trump

"Darth Vader" has spoken up.

Sulaiman Daud | September 07, 2024, 05:36 PM

One of the Republican party's most prominent figures, and someone many in the Democratic Party referred to as "Darth Vader" after the villain from the "Star Wars" movies, has chosen to back the Democratic candidate in the presidential election.

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who served with President George W Bush from 2001 to 2009, has publicly stated that he will not vote for former Republican president, Donald Trump, in 2024.

Instead, he will vote for Kamala Harris, the current Democratic vice president.

"No individual who is a greater threat"

According to a public statement cited by the New York Timeson Sep. 7 (Singapore time), Cheney said, "In our nation’s 248 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

He added that Trump cannot be trusted with power again after trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost, and he used "lies and violence" to try and remain in power.

"We have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," he said.

Cheney has a long career in U.S. politics, serving as a Congressman, President Gerald Ford's Chief of Staff and President George HW Bush's Secretary of Defense. His role in the first and second Gulf Wars, among other things, made him a vilified figure on the left.

He endorsed Trump for president in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but criticised Trump's lack of commitment to NATO in 2019.

Cheney's statement prompted former Republican campaign strategist Nicole Wallace to quip that "Hell has frozen over."

Liz Cheney also voting for Harris

Cheney's statement comes after his daughter Liz, a former U.S. Congresswoman, revealed that she is endorsing Harris for president as well.

Cheney was once a high-ranking Republican politician, serving as chair of the House Republican Conference in Congress.

However, she forcefully condemned Trump after the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, where a mob of Trump supporters attempted to interrupt the certification of the presidential election at the U.S. Capitol.

Over 700 people have pleaded guilty following charges linked to their actions on the day. However, Trump has refused to accept any blame for his actions then, and has forcefully condemned the younger Cheney for opposing him.

Cheney lost her seat in the House of Representatives in 2022 after being challenged by a Trump-backed opponent.

Of her decision to support Harris, Cheney said: "As a conservative and as someone who cares and believes in the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

Top image from Wikimedia and Donald Trump Facebook page.

