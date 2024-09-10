S'pore platform workers to gain better workplace injury compensation & CPF contributions under new law

The Singapore Parliament passed a new law to improve the benefits of platform workers and protect their livelihoods.

The Platform Workers Bill, which was unanimously passed on Sep. 10, will see the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) form new Platform Work Associations (PWAs) to protect the interests of platform drivers, riders, and workers.

Measures put forth in the bill include improving support in the event of workplace injury and mandating CPF contributions for platform workers born after 1995.

Over two days, 27 Members of Parliament (MPs) spoke about their support for the bill.

Here's what they had to say.

Koh Poh Koon

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Koh Poh Koon, supported the legislation of employment rights for platform workers.

Koh, also Tampines GRC MP, pointed out that many platform workers earned modest and fluctuating incomes while exposed to risks such as traffic accidents.

"When we say every worker matters, we are recognising the inherent value and dignity of these workers, regardless of the work that they do. We are saying as a society that we're taking a stand that these platform workers also deserve our care to ensure fairness and equity."

Koh estimated that under the new law, slated to take effect in 2025, a 35-year-old platform worker earning S$3,000 in net monthly income could receive a total of S$23,830 in additional cash and CPF savings over five years.

Pritam Singh

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh conveyed Workers’ Party (WP) support for the bill.

However, Singh, Secretary-General of WP and Aljunied GRC MP, raised concerns that the changes proposed in the bill would raise prices.

“One cannot rule out the prospect of a demand shock that causes consumers to recoil and reduce overall demand for platform services. If that were to happen, platform workers could find themselves with less work and even lower incomes,” Singh said.

Desmond Choo

MP for Tampines GRC and NTUC's assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo noted that the bill aims to strike a "delicate balance" between protecting platform workers and maintaining the flexibility of the gig economy.

He lauded Singapore's collaborative approach to the issue involving the government, unions, and platform companies.

Louis Chua

Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua highlighted grievances shared by workers about the algorithms behind such platforms.

Chua said one worker told him that he suspected his low scores led to his deployment to “lousy jobs”, which involved a long ride to pick up food and deliver it.

Chua added that there might be concerns that introducing CPF contributions for workers might cause algorithms to assign more jobs to those who do not opt-in, which could better contribute to the platform's bottom line.

Yeo Wan Ling

MP for Pasir-Ris-Punggol GRC and NTUC's assistant secretary-general, Yeo Wan Ling, supported the bill, too.

But she said, "There are miles to go before we sleep".

She expressed concern that platform workers were stressed about the long-term sustainability of their livelihoods, especially given non-transparent incentives and order mechanisms, app glitches, and fluctuating demand and supply.

Yeo added that work injury insurance should not be tied to whether a worker meets performance targets or has a specific mode of transport.

Jamus Lim

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim focused on how the bill helped prepare platform workers for retirement.

He said many platform workers tended to opt out of CPF contributions to keep their take-home salaries high.

As a result, he said many failed to save enough money to support themselves later in life.

Consequently, he was in favour of the stipulations that would encourage such workers to enrol into the CPF system, especially if they were opted in as a default.

Joan Pereira

MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Joan Pereira appealed to MOM to extend the compensation for workplace injuries to platform workers beyond physical injuries.

She said that these workers also needed protection against verbal threats and psychological abuse.

As for CPF contributions, Pereira was assured that platform workers would receive matching contributions based on their earnings, regardless of how many platforms they worked for.

Liang Eng Hwa

MP for Bukit Panjang SMC Liang Eng Hwa shared his hope that society would not overlook or forget the contributions of platform workers.

He opined that workers should have organised means and representation to collectively, negotiate, and bargain with platform operators, so as to safeguard their interests.

Liang urged the government to support the reskilling of platform workers, whether to continue in the service sector or work in other sectors.

Leong Mun Wai

Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai expressed concern over whether platform workers who opted in for CPF contributions would be "discriminated against".

He suggested a minimum base fare to be imposed and decided upon by platform companies and workers.

Patrick Tay

Patrick Tay, MP for Pioneer SMC and assistant secretary-general of NTUC, reflected upon the emergence of delivery platforms in Singapore since 2013.

While he pointed out that it only covered workers in the ride-hailing and delivery worker categories, he added that cleaners, coaches, professional caregivers, and even utility workers such as plumbers, electricians and general builders might one day utilise platforms to find and schedule work.

Gerald Giam

Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam shared his reservations about NTUC-affiliated Platform Work Associations, which would be given legal mandate under the bill.

He opined that this could restrict workers’ choices in joining or forming an association that best represents their interests.

Giam also questioned whether the NTUC, which has a "symbiotic relationship" with the PAP, could "fully advocate" for workers.

Yip Hon Weng

MP for Yio Chu Kang SMC Yip Hon Weng voiced his support for the bill.

He added that it was not uncommon for platform workers to encounter verbal abuse, especially when delays occur.

As such, Yip urged the ministry to prioritise mental health support and ensure protection against threats and abuse.

Jean See

NMP Jean See, the director of NTUC's freelancers and self-employed unit, appreciated how the bill sought to moderate platform operator's profit-seeking behaviour and focus instead on workers' health and safety.

She said that by putting a price tag on work risks, concurrent amendments to the Work Injury Compensation Act could motivate platform operators to value worker safety as they value profitability.

Melvin Yong

Radin Mas SMC MP and NTUC's assistant secretary-general, MP Melvin Yong, spotlighted the importance of ensuring platform workers were well protected by insurance and workplace safety measures.

Considering that platform workers spent most of their working hours on the road, he impressed upon the house the importance of improving road safety among such workers.

This included ensuring that all delivery workers had access to proper road safety training and the safe handling of packages to prevent injuries.

He added that platform operators should provide delivery workers with adequate safety equipment, such as reflective vests and helmets.

Sharael Taha

MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Sharael Taha suggested that platform operators could be required to monitor certain behaviours, such as unsafe driving, and provide proper insurance coverage.

Louis Ng

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng supported the bill, calling it a "good step" towards creating better working conditions for platform workers.

This included protecting them from unfair dismissal or discrimination by the platform operators, he observed.

Ong Hua Han

NMP Ong Hua Han said that the bill brought platform workers closer to par with workers in other industries.

While the introduction of CPF coverage was commendable, this might unintentionally frame platform work as a viable path for the youths, he said.

He cautioned that platform work does not offer the kind of benefits, stability, or long-term career progression that might be offered elsewhere.

He opined that platform workers, especially the younger ones, should be proactively encouraged to search for more stable jobs.

Mariam Jaafar

MP for Sembawang GRC Mariam Jaafar hoped that the bill would consider the differing needs of platform workers.

She caveated that "flexibility should not mean insecurity".

For instance, she said that abiding by the job safety regulations should not compromise platform workers' sense of flexibility.

Neil Parekh

Similarly, NMP Neil Parekh expressed his concern that complying with the new regulations would increase businesses' operational costs.

Mark Lee

NMP Mark Lee noted that there were emerging and growing platform services such as cleaning and caregiving.

He encouraged the government to continue to engage with businesses and workers so the bill could adapt to the "rapidly changing landscape" of the platform economy.

Usha Chandradas

NMP Usha Chandradas noted that platform workers in the delivery and ride-hailing sectors tended to be male.

She said that those in female-dominated platform services such as beauty, grooming, caregiving, and cleaning services, and freelancers in the arts community, require legislative help to safeguard their rights too.

Fahmi Aliman

Fahmi Aliman, Marine Parade GRC MP and director of NTUC's operations and mobilisation division, highlighted that the bill was timely, considering the rapid expansion of platform-based jobs.

He said that initiatives such as the CPF Transition Support Scheme and improvements to the WIS helped ease platform workers' financial burden.

Syed Harun Alhabsyi

NMP Syed Harun Alhabsyi voiced concerns about people “dehumanising” platform workers after they become accustomed to seamless services.

He pointed out that workers might be tempted to disregard their own safety, health, and welfare just to make ends meet.

Thus, he felt the bill was important to “protect the dignity of work”.

Ang Wei Neng

MP for West Coast GRC Ang Wei Neng called for more protections for older platform workers.

He suggested that platform operators could raise the CPF contribution rate for workers above 65 to a similar level as the younger workers.

“Whether food is delivered by a younger platform worker or an older one, the service remains the same. Age should not dictate the value of their work,” Ang said.

Gan Thiam Poh

MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC Gan Thiam Poh had a couple of suggestions.

One of which included implementing a cap on working hours per week for platform workers, as he observed there was currently no such regulation.

Rachel Ong

MP for West Coast GRC Rachel Ong supported the bill but said safety remained a pressing concern for platform workers.

She lauded requirements in the bill for operators to implement safety measures for workers, including the number of consecutive work hours and how incentives were given.

Ong said that the government and industry needed to continue working closely with platforms to clarify how these provisions would be implemented, enforce them rigorously, and review them regularly.

Xie Yao Quan

Jurong GRC MP Xie Yao Quan termed the bill "a great leap forward" for the rights of platform workers.

He was heartened to see the WP and Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) support of the government in this respect.

Xie stressed how the bill was only possible because of the efforts of Singapore's unique tripartism.

He was confident this model would enable the country to overcome the aforementioned challenges.

Debate within a debate

Other than speaking about the bill, the MPs debated the relationship between the government, the ruling party, and the NTUC.

Top images via MDDI