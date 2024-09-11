Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl fathered daughter outside of marriage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage and he’s "doing everything" he can "to regain the trust" of his family.

Grohl wrote on his official Instagram account on Sep. 10 evening (U.S. time): “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Dave Grohl married his second wife Jordyn Blum in 2003.

The couple have three daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15 and Ophelia, 10.

Grohl previously married photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1994, but they divorced three years later.

He admitted that infidelity caused the end of their relationship.

Both Violet and Harper have performed with Foo Fighters live at concerts in recent years.

Top photo via Foo Fighters Instagram