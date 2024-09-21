Back

Da Bai, dog that survived Tuas hit-&-run, looking for loving, forever home

A changed boi.

Ashley Tan | September 21, 2024, 02:04 PM

Da Bai, a stray dog believed to have survived a hit-and-run accident in Tuas, is now looking for a new home.

The eight-year-old dog had suffered fractures to his face and was rescued by feeders on Aug. 5.

After an appeal for donations was put out by Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS), S$20,000 was raised in four days to fund Da Bai's medical bills.

Gentle boi

Since then, Da Bai has healed well from his injuries, and is ready to join a loving home.

CAS shared in a Sep. 14 Instagram post that they are looking for a fosterer or adopter for him.

"Da Bai is good with people and is friendly with other Singapore Specials. He is gentle and mild in nature," CAS said.

He is currently learning to walk on a leash and is fine with being left alone at home "as long as he isn't hungry".

"If he is, he tends to attempt to sneak food off the counter top. He loves food and treats."

More importantly, Da Bai is HDB-approved.

CAS will cover cost of treatments for life

Da Bai had a bit of a health scare recently — CAS put out a post on Sep. 17, urgently appealing for a blood donor.

CAS shared with Mothership that this was related to Da Bai's tick fever.

Fortunately, CAS has since updated that a donor has been found.

The organisation also shared that it will cover Da Bai's medical care and food for life. This includes his tick fever treatment, sterilisation and any other veterinary care.

"We only need a lovely home that will allow him to enjoy his senior years!"

Those interested in giving Da Bai a home can email [email protected] or WhatsApp 9793 7162 with information on their family situation, experience with pets, and working hours.

Top photo from causesforanimals_sg / IG

