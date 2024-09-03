Cross-junction at Novena to be split into 2 T-junctions until North-South Corridor is complete

The cross-junction intersecting Thomson Road, Moulmein Road and Newton Road will be transformed into two T-junctions, instead of a single multi-way junction from Sep. 8, 2024.

According to a Facebook post by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), this configuration will remain as such until the completion of the North-South Corridor (NSC).

The 21.5km long North-South Corridor is a “multi-model transportation corridor” that will help to enhance connectivity and relieve traffic between the North and the city center, and is slated to be completed from 2027 onwards.

Here is how it will change, visually:

Before

After

LTA added that due to Novena's dense development, several stages of traffic diversions are needed to construct the NSC tunnel under Thomson Road.

To familiarise yourself with the changes, LTA has prepared a video detailing the key changes.

Signages will also be placed on the ground to help both drivers and pedestrians to navigate through the changes safely.

Top photo from Google Maps