Back

CPF interest rate for Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts raised to 4.14%, HDB loan interest rate still at 2.6%

The interest rate for the CPF Ordinary Account (OA) remained unchanged at 2.5 per cent a year.

Amber Tay | September 20, 2024, 05:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will earn 4.14 per cent interest for their Special, MediSave, and Retirement Account (SMRA) for the fourth quarter of 2024, which extends from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024.

In the previous quarter from July to September 2024, the rate was 4.08 per cent.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) concessionary interest rate remained unchanged at 2.6 per cent.

CPF interest rates from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024

"The government has extended the 4 per cent interest rate floor for interest earned on all SMRA monies for another year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025," said the CPF Board and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in a joint press release on Sep. 20.

The SMRA interest rate is pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities (10YSGS) plus 1 per cent.

The average yield of 10YSGS from August 2023 to July 2024 was 3.14 per cent.

"This extension of the floor rate will continue to provide CPF members with certainty on the returns of their CPF savings amidst the volatile interest rate environment," CPD and HDB said.

The interest rate for the CPF Ordinary Account (OA) remained unchanged at 2.5 per cent a year.

Those below the age of 55 can earn an extra 1 per cent interest on the first S$60,000 of their combined CPF balances.

Those aged 55 and above would earn an extra 2 per cent interest on the first S$30,000 of their combined CPF balances, while an extra 1 per cent will be earned on the next S$30,000.

The CPF interest rates from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024 can be seen here:

Screenshot via CPF website.

Top image via Unsplash

Amazon S'pore staff also required to work from office 5 days a week

The new policy is scheduled to commence on Jan. 2, 2025.

September 20, 2024, 05:20 PM

4m python curls around Thai woman, 64, at home, 2-hour rescue ensues

The woman has been living alone since her husband passed away in November 2023.

September 20, 2024, 04:55 PM

Man, 50, arrested in Bugis with 2 knives, foldable blade & knuckleduster

He allegedly threatened mall-goers with a knife.

September 20, 2024, 04:02 PM

Up to 80% off winter wear at S’pore Expo on Sep. 20 - 22 & Sep. 27 - Oct. 6

Just in time for the November holidays.

September 20, 2024, 03:00 PM

Customer complains S$5 oyster omelette at Whampoa food centre too little, hawker says serving meant for elderly

Is it small?

September 20, 2024, 02:59 PM

Indie-pop band Two Door Cinema Club to perform in S'pore on Nov. 29, 2024

They are back.

September 20, 2024, 02:53 PM

Mum, 56 & son, 26, charged over lying to IRAS about 99-to-1 property purchase, 1st such prosecution here

They bought a condominium unit in Canberra.

September 20, 2024, 02:39 PM

S'pore man, 77, hits wife with bamboo pole after she confronts him about chatting up beer lady at coffee shop

They both hit each other with bamboo poles.

September 20, 2024, 01:27 PM

Cambodian woman, 49, killed by tree on M'sia beach during heavy rain

Her daughter reportedly escaped unharmed.

September 20, 2024, 12:19 PM

S'porean man, 20, arrested by FBI, for conspiring to steal & launder over S$296 million in bitcoin

$$$.

September 20, 2024, 11:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.