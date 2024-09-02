Mohamed Salah hints at last season with Liverpool: 'Nobody has talked to me about contracts'

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah suggested on Sep. 1 that 2024/ 2025 season may be his final one with the Merseyside football club.

The 32-year-old announced his potential Liverpool exit after the club beat Manchester United 3-0 in a Premier League match at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports.

Salah said he had not been approached to discuss his contract, which is expiring in 2025.

"We'll see what happens next year"

Salah, who has been playing for Liverpool since 2017, told Sky Sports after the match that he is trying to just enjoy his remaining time with the club.

"I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year," he added.

Salah said he came into the match with the idea that it would be his last season as he had not been approached for contract renewal discussions.

His Anfield contract is set to expire in July 2025.

He added: "So far yeah my last game here with Liverpool. It's not up to me but nobody talk to me about a contract with the club. We'll see."

He has scored a total of 10 goals and assisted with six for Liverpool in the last nine games in the league.

This was the seventh consecutive match he has scored.

16 - Mohamed Salah has either scored (10) or assisted (6) 16 of Liverpool's last 22 Premier League goals against Manchester United. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/GZLgRJH5Af — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2024

"It is a lot of 'if'": Liverpool head coach

Dutch football manager and head coach of Liverpool, Arne Slot, said Salah has "played really well" and that he would want to enjoy Salah's talents for as long as possible.

On his expiring contract, Slot said there is "a lot of 'if'" surrounding the matter.

He added that he is happy to have Salah in the club and said he could "talk for hours" about the forward's performance against Manchester United.

However, the Egyptian forward is expected to extend his time with Liverpool, according to football analysts.

Former Irish football player and coach Roy Keane said the club "obviously" has to offer Salah a contract as he is its main player, but also highlighted that he will "decide what he wants to do".

Daniel Sturridge, former English footballer, said he would be surprised if Liverpool lets Salah go as he has accomplished many things and appears happy at the club.

