MMA star Conor McGregor hints at running for president of Ireland in 2025

Conor McGregor, a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, has expressed his interest in running to be the Republic of Ireland's head of state in 2025.

The mixed martial artist, who elevated the sport and his own brand name to global status, has not competed in the octagon since July 2021.

But he teased a run for the presidency on social media on Thursday, Sep. 5.

The 36-year-old wrote on X: "These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end."

He added:

"Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil (lower house of the Irish legislature) entirely. Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming..."

About McGregor

McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303, as part of the Irishman's return.

The comeback was postponed by a toe injury that McGregor sustained during training.

UFC president Dana White previously said McGregor will not be competing at any point in 2024, but he may compete in 2025, according to Vice.

About the Irish presidency

The Irish president is elected directly by the people and is largely a ceremonial role, according to CBS Sports.

The president can exercise limited powers, usually done under the government's advice, including appointing judiciaries and signing bills into law.

The head of government, or chief, is carried out by the prime minister.

The Republic of Ireland's legislature consists of a lower house, the Dáil Eireann, as well as an upper house, Seanad Éireann, and the elected president.

The chief is elected by the Dáil and appointed by the president.

The president of Ireland, officially the head of state and supreme commander of the Irish Defence Forces, holds office for seven years and can be elected for two terms.

The last election took place on Oct. 26, 2018, and the next one is expected for October 2025.

Candidates must be an Irish citizen, at least 35 years of age, and be nominated by at least 20 members of the legislature, four of the 31 county or city councils, or themselves in the case of an incumbent or former president.

