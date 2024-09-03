Conan Gray tries titbits in S'pore, loves Mamee & Cheezels

"Now this is delectable," Conan Gray said as he munched on another bite of Mamee Monster while in Singapore.

The U.S. singer-songwriter was here for the Asian leg of "Found Heaven On Tour", where he performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 1.

Gray decided to try some common snacks while here, posting a review on his secondary TikTok account on Sep. 2.

Tried common snacks in Singapore

The "Heather" singer said he visited Singapore before, but never had the chance to try common snacks from the country.

Gray tried Mamee Monster, Twisties, Cheezels, Yupi, Fruit Plus, and Chipsmore in the video.

None of the snacks are from Singapore per se, but they are common titbits Singaporeans easily recognise.

Twisties — Cheese flavoured

Starting strong with Twisties in the original flavour, Gray quipped, "I have a feeling they'll be twisty but we'll see".

Comparing the look of the snack to Cheetos, he said Twisties was a lot milder and "corn-tasty" compared to the U.S. snack.

Rating: 7/10

Mamee Monster — BBQ flavoured

"It's literally just ramen," Gray mused as he took another bite.

Yet the singer couldn't resist taking more bites out of the popular noodle snack that originates from Malaysia, making a chef's kiss gesture to show just how satisfied he was.

He also said the snack was "delectable" and "so good".

Rating: 100/10

Yupi Strawberry Kiss gummy

"I don't know what Yupi is but let's find out," Gray said before popping the gummy into his mouth.

He immediately grimaced from the taste and later clarified that the gummy was good but "very sweet".

"It tastes like eating a sugar cube," he said.

No rating given

Chipsmore/ Chips Ahoy

"It doesn't look like the packaging but it's good," Gray said.

Rating: 10/10

Fruit Plus — Apple flavoured

"Interesting," Gray commented as he glanced at the appearance of the chewy candy.

He showed the camera a close-up of the sweet before taking a bite.

Chewing on it, he described the taste to be similar to Laffy Taffy.

Rating: 9/10

Cheezels Cheese Rings Snack

Gray exclaimed after opening the package: "Wow, they look like little onion rings!"

Raising his arms after taking a bite, the singer proclaimed, "I need to tell someone about this".

"Wow," he exclaimed a few more times as he continued munching on the snack.

Rating: 1000/10

"If you ever come to Singapore and have the palette of a Texan, go for Monster noodle snack and Cheezels," Gray said, showing the two snacks.

"The next time I come to Singapore, please bring me some snacks," he told fans.

He also thanked everyone who came to his Singapore concert, saying they were "really lovely".

Visited Haji Lane before his concert

The singer was also spotted shopping at Haji Lane vintage stores before his concert, with The Cartel's and un.wastelands posting videos of Gray walking around as he browsed the clothing selection.

Gray released his third studio album on Apr. 5

Gray, best known for hits like "Heather" and "Maniac", released his third studio album "Found Heaven" on Apr. 5.

The album contains singles like "Never Ending Song", "Winner" and "Alley Rose".

The singer was previously here in 2023 for his "Superache" concert at The Star Theatre.

Top image via @user6141013131857/TikTok and @conangray/Instagram