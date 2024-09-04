Back

Cat A COE price rises to S$96,490

Up across the board.

Tharun Suresh | September 04, 2024, 06:04 PM

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums are up across the board in the latest tender exercise on Sep. 4, 2024.

Cat A

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$96,490.

This was a 2.8 per cent increase from the S$93,900 recorded at the last tender exercise two weeks ago.

Cat B

The premium for Category B, for bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, rose to S$106,300.

This was a 0.4 per cent increase from the S$105,889 premium set at the last round.

Open category

The premium for the open category COE price was S$106,901, which is 0.8 per cent more than the S$106,001 premium set at the last tender.

Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type excluding motorcycles, but end up being used almost exclusively for larger, more powerful cars.

The motorcycle COE premium ended up at S$9,801, an increase of 5.3 per cent from S$9,310.

The commercial vehicle COE premium increased 2.2 per cent from S$72,400 to S$74,001.

Top photo from Canva.

