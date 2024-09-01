2 nature trails along Clementi Nature Corridor to get enhancement works, to complete from end-2026

Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee announced on Aug. 31 that enhancement works for the Clementi Nature Trail are expected to start by end of 2024 and will be completed by end-2025.

Speaking at a community tree planting event along the trail, Lee highlighted that the Clementi Nature Trail and the Old Jurong Nature Trail will be upgraded with new key features, such as stepping stones and a new community node.

Announced in 2021, the Clementi Nature Corridor aims to provide Singaporeans with greater recreational opportunities while allowing them to connect with nature.

It also strengthens ecological connectivity for wildlife between Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the Southern Ridges.

Enhancements to Clementi Nature Trail

In his speech, Lee said stretches of the Clementi Nature Trail along Clementi Forest Stream and Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal will be enhanced.

Opened in Jul. 2023, the 500-metre section of Clementi Nature Trail along Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal starts from Ulu Pandan Road.

Lee highlighted that the trail will continue through Military Hill to the completed section off Ulu Pandan Road.

Visitors can look forward to additional natural features including a rustic nature trail and stepping stones at Clementi Forest Stream.

To enhance the ecological resilience of the surrounding habitats, native species will also be planted along the trail.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has also carried out Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and worked with the Singapore nature community and Friends of Clementi-Ulu Pandan Nature Corridor from 2023 to ensure enhancement works are carried out sensitively to the environment.

He said that works will start at the end of 2024 and Clementi Nature Trail is expected to be complete by end-2025.

Enhancements to Old Jurong Nature Trail

Lee also highlighted the Old Jurong Line Nature Trail, which is another part of the Clementi Nature Corridor that will be getting upgrades.

He added that the trail, which ran through Clementi and was monumental in the transportation of goods between Malaysia and Jurong from the 1960s to the 1990s via the former Jurong Railway Line, will serve as an additional connection between Jurong Lake Gardens and the Rail Corridor.

Lee said that the trail will now be "safeguarded" for ecological and recreational connectivity, with parts of it running through Clementi Forest and Sunset Way Woods.

This comes after the public expressed their hope for the trail to be conducive for recreation while retaining its heritage and history.

"We will restore this trail so that more Singaporeans can explore and enjoy the old rail line," Lee said.

Enhancement works will be done in stages and sensitive areas within the area will undergo necessary environmental studies.

The works are expected to start in early 2025 and the trail is slated to progressively open from end-2026.

Lee also announced a new community node which will be added along the Old Jurong Line Nature Trail near Faber Walk.

The node will feature seating areas and a nature playgarden while retaining remnant tracks of the Old Jurong Line.

The community node is expected to be open to the public in the first phase of the Old Jurong Line Nature Trail.

Opening of Jurong Town Hall Park Connector

Lee also announced the opening of the new Jurong Town Hall Park Connector in September 2024.

The park connector, which is roughly two kilometres long, will run along Jurong Town Hall Road and the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Visitors can use the connector to access the Rail Corridor from Jurong Lake Gardens to the existing Ulu Pandan Park Connector.

Lee said: "What it means is that 11 kilometres out of the 18 kilometres of recreational routes planned for the Clementi Nature Corridor will be publicly accessible to everyone."

Top photos by NParks