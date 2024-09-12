Back

Public questions why Circuit Road ground floor flats have ‘makeshift backyards’

The town council is working with the residents to resolve the situation.

Belmont Lay | September 12, 2024, 03:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A number of ground floor flats at Circuit Road have set up awnings and shelters to create their own "makeshift backyards".

A member of the public tipped Shin Min Daily News off after spotting people utilising and resting in the makeshift spaces since last year.

The "makeshift backyards" were spotted at blocks 47, 48, 49, 50, 57, 58, 59, and 60.

At least three ground-floor units had awnings put up in each block.

The ground floor residents can conveniently use the space, as they have back doors that open up to the rear of their homes.

Storage purposes

Some of the awnings used tarpaulins, while others were made of wood.

The sheltered areas of some units were turned into gardens.

The "makeshift backyards" were also observed to have been used for storage purposes.

A washing machine, laundry rack, bicycle, chairs, and an assortment of knick-knacks were seen in the "backyards".

In place for years

A 49-year-old resident at Block 50 Circuit Road said he saw the awnings put up six years ago when he moved in and did not think too much about the "makeshift backyards" already in place.

He then proceeded to set up a washing machine and cupboard in his "backyard", but owing to safety considerations, refrained from resting under it.

He said he was told there had been cases of high-rise littering in the estate, including one in which a knife was thrown down.

Moreover, he has his grandson over sometimes, and he is concerned for his safety.

High-rise littering a problem

A 75-year-old resident of Block 49 who lives in a ground floor unit told Shin Min he bought the place 27 years ago and constructed his own "backyard".

He would replace the roof of the makeshift shelter every four to five months, as the awning would have holes from being burned by lit cigarettes thrown down.

There have also been instances of high-rise littering where faeces were discarded, the resident claimed.

The resident added that without his makeshift shelter, there would be no place to hang his laundry securely on the ground floor.

He added that he did not put many items in his "makeshift backyard" as he understood that the structure encroaches on public property.

According to the elderly resident, there used to be a small shelter over the back door to prevent rain from splashing into the unit.

However, the shelter is too small, and rainwater might still splash onto the metal gate and wooden door, causing rust and rot.

Town council: Communicating with the residents

In response to Shin Min, Marine Parade Town Council said it was aware of the situation and has been in communication with the residents.

The spokesperson said most residents had already removed items from under the makeshift shelter after being told about the risks of mosquito breeding and fire.

The town council said it will continue to communicate with the residents and will issue penalties to those who refuse to cooperate, the spokesperson told Shin Min.

The spokesperson added that it is imperative to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all residents.

If residents in the area have any related feedback, they can call the Marine Parade Town Council hotline at 1800-241-6487/ 1800-287-6530 or contact it through the social media pages.

Top photo via Google Maps

Honoured, inspired, delighted: S'pore politicians welcome Pope to S'pore

A warm welcome.

September 12, 2024, 03:29 PM

S'pore Airlines flight in Hong Kong delayed 3 hours as S'pore passenger, 71, deplaned for verbally abusing staff

The man allegedly asked for an alcohol drink before take-off.

September 12, 2024, 02:58 PM

Woman apparently boards China-bound plane without ticket in KL airport, results in 4-hour delay

How did she even get on the plane?

September 12, 2024, 01:53 PM

Motorcyclist, 28, dies after accident with truck along TPE

The accident happened around 10:25pm on Sep. 11. 

September 12, 2024, 12:47 PM

Pope Francis praises 'positive inclusiveness' in S'pore, warns against over-focus on pragmatism & merit

Thoughts from the Pope for Singapore.

September 12, 2024, 11:16 AM

Pope Francis greets well-wishers in the morning in Punggol

The earliest well-wisher arrived and waited for the Pope since 6:30am.

September 12, 2024, 10:06 AM

POV: We followed the police & SAF on an overnight bomb sweep of National Stadium for Pope Francis' mass

All systems go.

September 12, 2024, 09:49 AM

Don Don Donki to stop selling plastic bags at 16 S'pore outlets from Oct. 1, 2024

No more.

September 12, 2024, 02:29 AM

M'sian man, 28, fled to M'sia after fatal BKE hit-&-run, jailed 3 years & 10 months

Court documents revealed that he travelled "at an extreme speed of 141kmh" before the accident took place.

September 12, 2024, 02:10 AM

Free breakfast bundles for PSLE students at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress outlets from Sep. 20-21

Each bundle is worth more than S$20, according to FairPrice Group.

September 11, 2024, 11:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.