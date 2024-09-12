Public questions why Circuit Road ground floor flats have ‘makeshift backyards’

A number of ground floor flats at Circuit Road have set up awnings and shelters to create their own "makeshift backyards".

A member of the public tipped Shin Min Daily News off after spotting people utilising and resting in the makeshift spaces since last year.

The "makeshift backyards" were spotted at blocks 47, 48, 49, 50, 57, 58, 59, and 60.

At least three ground-floor units had awnings put up in each block.

The ground floor residents can conveniently use the space, as they have back doors that open up to the rear of their homes.

Storage purposes

Some of the awnings used tarpaulins, while others were made of wood.

The sheltered areas of some units were turned into gardens.

The "makeshift backyards" were also observed to have been used for storage purposes.

A washing machine, laundry rack, bicycle, chairs, and an assortment of knick-knacks were seen in the "backyards".

In place for years

A 49-year-old resident at Block 50 Circuit Road said he saw the awnings put up six years ago when he moved in and did not think too much about the "makeshift backyards" already in place.

He then proceeded to set up a washing machine and cupboard in his "backyard", but owing to safety considerations, refrained from resting under it.

He said he was told there had been cases of high-rise littering in the estate, including one in which a knife was thrown down.

Moreover, he has his grandson over sometimes, and he is concerned for his safety.

High-rise littering a problem

A 75-year-old resident of Block 49 who lives in a ground floor unit told Shin Min he bought the place 27 years ago and constructed his own "backyard".

He would replace the roof of the makeshift shelter every four to five months, as the awning would have holes from being burned by lit cigarettes thrown down.

There have also been instances of high-rise littering where faeces were discarded, the resident claimed.

The resident added that without his makeshift shelter, there would be no place to hang his laundry securely on the ground floor.

He added that he did not put many items in his "makeshift backyard" as he understood that the structure encroaches on public property.

According to the elderly resident, there used to be a small shelter over the back door to prevent rain from splashing into the unit.

However, the shelter is too small, and rainwater might still splash onto the metal gate and wooden door, causing rust and rot.

Town council: Communicating with the residents

In response to Shin Min, Marine Parade Town Council said it was aware of the situation and has been in communication with the residents.

The spokesperson said most residents had already removed items from under the makeshift shelter after being told about the risks of mosquito breeding and fire.

The town council said it will continue to communicate with the residents and will issue penalties to those who refuse to cooperate, the spokesperson told Shin Min.

The spokesperson added that it is imperative to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all residents.

If residents in the area have any related feedback, they can call the Marine Parade Town Council hotline at 1800-241-6487/ 1800-287-6530 or contact it through the social media pages.

