China warns students 'handsome men' & 'pretty girls' can lure them into spying activities

Are you a student with access to sensitive data?

Then you should be wary of "handsome men and beautiful women" who might lure you into taking part in spying activities, warned China's top spy agency.

This was part of a set of detailed warnings released by China's Ministry of State Security in a public WeChat statement addressing students on Sep. 4.

The statement was titled, "Uncovering the traps behind high-paying 'part-time jobs'".

Some foreign espionage personnel 'disguise as scholars, researchers'

The ministry said state agencies have found that foreign espionage and intelligence agencies have carried out targeted infiltration and wooing of young students.

It noted that such agencies would offer "tailor-made" tasks to students who generally have insufficient financial resources.

"They take advantage of the fact that young students are curious and willing to try new things," the statement read.

College students with access to classified and sensitive scientific research data would be specifically targeted, the ministry said.

To this end, the agency said that foreign espionage intelligence personnel would disguise themselves as university scholars, and employees of scientific research institutions and consulting companies.

They would then attract young students "with high-paying part-time opportunities in the name of market research, academic exchanges and information search", the agency said.

Others disguise as 'handsome men & beautiful women' for 'love traps'

After students express interest, the agency said these parties will provide so-called free training and guidance through social media, telephone, or video conferencing.

They might even put on "an intimate disguise of handsome men and beautiful women in order to drag young students into the trap of love with false feelings".

After gaining their trust, these foreign espionage personnel would manipulate the students into engaging in covert illegal activities, including "collecting and compiling internal scientific research and academic materials, and photographing military sensitive areas", China's spy agency said.

The agency did not provide specific details of any foreign firms who have targeted students.

Reuters reported that the agency could not be reached for comment.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that China's top spy agency has publicly warned its citizens about the dangers of foreign spies.

In January, it released a post detailing the plight of a Chinese man, Li Si, who went to a nightclub while on an overseas trip in search of "exotic beauties" and was later blackmailed by foreign spies.

The post's title read, "Hunting for beauty? You may become the prey".

According to BBC, the agency has also cautioned citizens in other posts against photographing military equipment.

It also issued warnings about organisations "recruiting aviation enthusiasts as volunteers" to send China's flight data to other countries.

