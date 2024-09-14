Back

China to gradually raise retirement age, 1st time since 1950s, to support ageing population

It will be raised to 63 years for men and up to 58 years for women.

Seri Mazliana | September 14, 2024, 02:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

China will progressively raise the statutory retirement age from Jan. 1, 2025 in the country's first such adjustment since the 1950s.

According to China state media Xinhua, Chinese lawmakers voted on the decision at the 11th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress on Sep. 13.

The retirement age will be raised by up to five years over a 15-year period and serves to tackle China's shrinking workforce, reported Reuters.

Increase to retirement age and minimum year of basic pension contributions

According to Xinhua, the retirement age for men will be raised progressively from 60 to 63 across 15 years from 2025.

For women cadres and blue-collar workers, the retirement age will be raised from 55 to 58, and 50 to 55 respectively.

The government will also increase the minimum years of basic pension contributions required to receive monthly benefits starting 2030, from 15 years to 20 years, with an increment of six months each year.

Those who wish to retire earlier can still do so up to three years early after reaching the minimum required years of pension contributions.

However, they are not allowed to retire earlier than the previous statutory age.

Under the new law, those who wish to postpone retirement may do so within three years and based on a mutual agreement with their employers.

Shrinking workforce

China's adjustment of the retirement age is motivated by its shrinking workforce and increasing life expectancy issues, reported Reuters.

The country is faced with a declining working population required to support the elderly as life expectancy is expected to surpass 80 years by 2050.

According to Xinhua, the move also aims to refine the old-age insurance incentive mechanism, implement the employment-first strategy, ensure the basic rights and interests of workers who have passed their statutory retirement age, and improve elderly care and childcare services.

The decision was also based on a thorough assessment of health conditions, the population structure, the level of education and workforce supply in China.

Top photo via Eepeng Cheong/Unsplash

Man, 28, arrested after throwing mattress & TV sets out of 8th floor Bedok flat window

No injuries were reported.

September 14, 2024, 01:41 PM

40-year-old Potong Pasir HDB executive maisonette sells for record S$1.24 million

Prime real estate.

September 14, 2024, 12:23 PM

S'porean man, 50, reportedly arrested in Batam for raping stepdaughter, 16, since 2022

The police received a report from a friend of the victim's mother.

September 14, 2024, 11:55 AM

Funeral director, 42, found guilty of aiding ex-boyfriend's death at Bedok Reservoir car park & obstructing justice

She will be sentenced at a later date.

September 14, 2024, 10:52 AM

Peanuts galore: Snag exclusive merch & snap photos at Play Nation’s VivoCity pop-up.

Good grief, I want everything.

September 14, 2024, 10:00 AM

Anal breathing? Japan & US scientists win Ig Nobel award for study on breathing through anuses.

In the name of science.

September 14, 2024, 03:50 AM

2 individuals allegedly offered sexual services for S$20 at grassy area near Kranji MRT station

A makeshift brothel.

September 14, 2024, 03:14 AM

Four Seasons Durian to refund affected customers after SFA recalls mini D24 mooncakes

SFA had recalled the mooncakes on Sep. 12 over high levels of bacteria.

September 13, 2024, 10:26 PM

Chan Chun Sing opens up about son with special needs

He has three kids.

September 13, 2024, 07:04 PM

Donald Trump refuses to debate Kamala Harris again

Trump stressed: "I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris."

September 13, 2024, 05:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.