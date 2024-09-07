Changi Airport Terminal 5 to begin construction in 1st half of 2025: PM Wong

Construction for Changi Airport Terminal 5 will begin in the first half of 2025, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced at the Civil Aviation Authority Singapore (CAAS) 40th Anniversary dinner on Sep. 6, 2024.

PM Wong said:

"We will break ground for the construction of T5 in the first half of next year. And T5 will add capacity for another 50 million passengers each year, on top of Changi’s current capacity of 90 million. So it will support more connectivity, transform the passenger experience, and create more jobs."

PM Wong also posted about the dinner on Facebook on Sep. 7:

PM Wong spoke, during the dinner, about the importance of the aviation industry sharpening its competitive edge and developing new advantages.

"Countries in our region and beyond are making significant investments to expand and improve their airport infrastructure, to capture more of this traffic. Some have announced plans for mega airports that can handle more than 100 million passengers a year. So they are narrowing the gap with Singapore," he said.

"We are already well connected, with almost 150 city links today. But we aim to grow this further, to over 200 links in the mid-2030s."

PM Wong also highlighted the International Centre for Aviation Innovation set up by CAAS, as well as the International Aviation Lab which aims to drive airport operations and transformation around the world within the next two years:

Terminal 5

T5, a mega terminal, is slated to open in the mid-2030s.

T5 and the rest of the airport will be separated by surface taxiways and one of the airport’s runways in the future.

The newest terminal is located at the new 1,080ha Changi East development currently under construction.

The total project cost is upwards of S$722 million.

This figure, ST reported, is derived from a new line item that appeared in the government’s projected development expenditure for Budget 2024 with regard to construction work for the T2 Connection.

