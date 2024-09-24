Back

Cat gets head stuck in coffee table hole in M'sia, rescuers cut wood to free it

Whack-a-mole.

Belmont Lay | September 24, 2024, 02:40 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A cat in Sabah, Malaysia got its head stuck in a coffee table hole on Sep. 23.

Rescuers called in

The predicament the furry one found itself in resulted in rescuers from the civil defence force being called in to relieve the feline from the whack-a-mole situation, Sin Chew Daily reported.

This was after the pet's owner called the emergency hotline to request for assistance.

Used manual saw

A close-up photo showed what the dishevelled-looking cat looked like while it was still stuck.

It was not known how long the cat was stuck for, but its neck was able to fit snugly in one of the coffee table's multiple decorative holes.

The cat appeared to be a kitten.

The rescuers eventually had to cut through the wooden table with a manual saw to free the tabby.

via

via

Photos of the cat were shared online by the resuers.

All media via Apm Sandakan Facebook

Temasek's evolution over 50 years mirrors S'pore's success: PM Wong

PM Wong spoke at Temasek's 50th anniversary dinner.

September 24, 2024, 09:48 AM

Former transport minister S Iswaran arrives at Supreme Court for 1st day of corruption trial

The start of day one.

September 24, 2024, 09:24 AM

Choa Chu Kang flat fire: 1 dead, 150 people evacuated

Investigation is ongoing.

September 24, 2024, 09:23 AM

Iswaran trial: Members of public arrive at Supreme Court from 5am to get tickets

One said he was interested in the case as Davinder Singh is the defence lawyer.

September 24, 2024, 09:22 AM

Live: 1st day of former transport minister Iswaran's corruption trial

Follow us live for the latest updates.

September 24, 2024, 08:51 AM

Parrot dies after grooming session in S'pore, owner lodges police report

The owner said she later found out that the groomers did not undergo professional training.

September 24, 2024, 02:08 AM

3 men make a scene behind Mustafa Centre near cordoned crime scene as road blocked

A man had been found dead in the area at the time.

September 23, 2024, 07:29 PM

Baby hippo 'Moo Deng' brings in S$470,000 for zoo in less than 3 weeks

On her way to be the favourite child.

September 23, 2024, 07:16 PM

Qihua Primary School student seen being kicked & punched by older youth in bullying video

The boy could be heard saying, "It hurts," and "Sorry, I won't do it again."

September 23, 2024, 06:44 PM

Teens throw plastic bottles, coins into MBS water feature, contemplate throwing themselves in too

Say no to intrusive thoughts.

September 23, 2024, 06:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.