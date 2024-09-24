Cat gets head stuck in coffee table hole in M'sia, rescuers cut wood to free it

A cat in Sabah, Malaysia got its head stuck in a coffee table hole on Sep. 23.

Rescuers called in

The predicament the furry one found itself in resulted in rescuers from the civil defence force being called in to relieve the feline from the whack-a-mole situation, Sin Chew Daily reported.

This was after the pet's owner called the emergency hotline to request for assistance.

Used manual saw

A close-up photo showed what the dishevelled-looking cat looked like while it was still stuck.

It was not known how long the cat was stuck for, but its neck was able to fit snugly in one of the coffee table's multiple decorative holes.

The cat appeared to be a kitten.

The rescuers eventually had to cut through the wooden table with a manual saw to free the tabby.

Photos of the cat were shared online by the resuers.

All media via Apm Sandakan Facebook