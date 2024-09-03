Back

Dead & bloodied cat appears at Jurong West void deck, suspected to have fallen from height

SPCA could not confirm the cause of death.

Julia Yee | September 03, 2024, 12:58 PM

Events

Warning: This article contains depictions of animal death. Reader discretion is advised.

The bloodied body of a cat was found at the foot of a block in Jurong West, leading to speculation about the cause of its death.

On Sep. 2, a photo of the cat was posted in the Sgfollowsall Telegram channel.

The animal was apparently discovered at Block 904 Jurong West Street 91.

The post speculated that the cat had been beaten to death.

Body of cat found

The graphic photo showed the cat lying on the ground covered in blood.

Photo via sgfollowsall/Telegram

Witnesses are urged to come forward with information about the cat's death, the post indicated.

The post also claimed the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the police were alerted.

Likely fell from height: SPCA

The executive director of SPCA Aarthi Sankar told Mothership that SPCA was alerted to the case at 10am on Sep. 2.

The rescue officer managed to speak with the pet owner who collected the late cat’s body.

The owner was crying profusely, SPCA said.

"The owner had noticed her cat missing from home, went out in search of the cat, and was directed by someone to the location where she found her cat motionless amidst bloodstains," SPCA added. "Following the discovery, she brought the cat’s body home."

SPCA also said the cat's wounds "appeared consistent with other high rise syndrome cases".

SPCA encouraged witnesses to call their 24/7 hotline (6287 5355) or email [email protected].

