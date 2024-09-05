Car backs into Toa Payoh drain, SCDF rescues trapped driver

A driver had to be rescued after their car ended up stuck in a drain at a Toa Payoh car park on Sep. 4.

The car entered the drain rear-first.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the accident took place at Block 210 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh at around 11:40am.

Footage of the rescue was circulated to Facebook and TikTok later that day.

The rescue

The video showed vehicles parked at the car park in front of a large drain.

A white car had apparently reversed into the drain.

It was raining at that time.

A section of the green railing at the drain was disloged.

At least six SCDF personnel were at the scene, along with three SCDF emergency vehicles.

As part of the rescue, a ladder had been lowered into the drain.

Users on the "Singapore roads accident.com" Facebook page speculated that the driver might have been misjudged his distances or accidentally stepped on the accelerator while reversing.

Trapped driver rescued by SCDF

SCDF confirmed with Mothership that one person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car.

SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The person was assessed for minor injuries, but refused conveyance to the hospital.

Top image from milopingsiudai / TikTok