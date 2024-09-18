Car drives through canopy of fallen tree during Sep. 17 squall at Straits Boulevard

The Sumatra squall that made landfall at Singapore on the evening of Sep. 17 felled trees across the island.

This included locations such as the National University of Singapore, Mount Faber Park, Jalan Kayu, and East Coast Park, forcing passers-by to take detours.

Car drives through fallen tree at Straits Boulevard

One driver did not appear to be deterred by the chaos, however.

A video uploaded to the Facebook group ROADS.sg showed a car driving through a fallen tree at Straits Boulevard, towards Maxwell Road, according to the caption.

The video appeared to be taken from the perspective of the car and also captured the voices of two people laughing at their experience.

The video begins with a woman laughing and exclaiming, "Oh my gosh. How am I going to go through?" as the car inches forward towards the canopy of the fallen tree.

Subsequently, a man can also be heard telling the woman to turn off her wipers as the leaves and branches brush against the car.

The squeaking sounds of the wipers' rubber can also be heard as it catches the leaves and branches on the windscreen.

A beeping sound is then heard, with the man exclaiming, " Oh f**k, (Turn) off your wiper," in response.

The video ends with the front of the car clearing the canopy.

Taking a risk

Many Facebook users reacted to the video with a mix of amazement and criticism.

Some expressed their surprise at how the driver was willing to take such a risk.

Others pointed out that the driver could have knocked into a vehicle either hidden under the canopy or on the other side of the tree.

At least one tree near Syed Alwi Street in Jalan Besar was seen to have landed on the top of a car as a result of the storm.

Trees cleared by good samaritans in other areas

How long did the storm last?

Top screenshots via Roads.sg/Facebook