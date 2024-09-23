Back

Car's bonnet & rear of bus damaged in Hillview: Driver, 70, assisting police with investigations

The driver is assisting with investigations.

Julia Yee | September 23, 2024, 11:12 AM

A car and a double-decker bus were visibly damaged following an accident in the Hillview area.

According to police, the accident occurred on Sep. 18, along Hillview Avenue towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 at about 8:15am.

A video of the incident's aftermath was uploaded onto Facebook.

Aftermath of accident

The 18-second clip showed a bus at a bus stop near Hillington Green condominium.

The rear of the bus was damaged.

Top images via Singapore roads accident/Facebook

A car, which blocked two lanes on the road, was stopped on the road behind the bus.

Its bumper was damaged, with parts of it scattered on the road.

The service 963 bus was at a bus stop when the incident occurred, according to Tower Transit.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with media that a 70-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

She was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to the police and SCDF.

