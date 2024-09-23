Burger King S’pore to launch Spicy Chicken King burger with triple cheese, new glazed buns on Sep. 24, 2024

Are you a fan of fried spicy chicken thigh patties between two buns?

You’re in luck.

Burger King Singapore is giving a cheesy twist to Spicy Chicken King, which is one of its existing burgers.

How would they fix something that isn’t broken?

You might want to sit down for this one..

For starters, Burger King Singapore recently switched all their buns out for glazed buns.

This marks a change in the texture and mouthfeel of what holds the patty and cheese together.

Wait a minute. Cheeses?

The cheesy trio

In a bid to outdo themselves, Burger King Singapore is sparking joy among cheese lovers because the new version of the Spicy Chicken King is bringing together three types of cheese.

American, Nacho and Swiss cheese slapped on a spicy, crispy and juicy chicken thigh patty and held together in between the new glazed buns?

Say no more.

The spicy chicken thigh patty gave the burger a good kick, while the cheese complemented the barbecue sauce leaving a smoky taste profile, as with all Burger King burgers.

But here’s more: You can opt for the 100 per cent flame-grilled triple cheese beef burger too.

The signature Burger King’s beef with the triple cheese will be great for those who can’t eat spicy food.

Retailing at S$8.90, both the chicken and beef triple cheese value meals will be available at all Burger King outlets in Singapore.

The OG

Lovers of the original Spicy Chicken King need not worry as the original will continue to be on the menu.

The Spicy Chicken King meal, which comes with a side of fries and drink, is being offered at a promotional price of S$6.95 (U.P. S$8.45).

Writing this Burger King-sponsored article made this writer want to order the Spicy Chicken King for dinner again.

Cover photo courtesy of Burger King.