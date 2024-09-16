Bukit View Secondary School boy kicked to the ground & jeered at by fellow students

Warning: This article contains depictions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

A video of several students allegedly bullying a fellow student was shared online.

The youths were seen dressed in what appeared to be the Bukit View Secondary School uniform.

The incident appeared to have taken place at the void deck of a block of flats.

At least six students could be seen crowding around one student with a backpack.

The group of students appeared to have been laughing and jeering at the student who was singled out.

It is not known when the video was recorded.

One youth then kicked the victim in the back, causing him to fall forward to the ground.

The victim stayed sprawled on the ground for several moments.

The other boys continued to mock him.

In response to Mothership's queries, the principal of Bukit View Secondary School said that they are aware of the recent video circulating online on a bullying incident.

He said that the incident, which occurred outside of school premises in October 2023, was not reported to the school at the time.

"Following the circulation of the video, the school immediately checked in on the well-being of the student, who did not report any injuries at that time. The school takes a serious view of such misbehaviour and will counsel the students involved as well as mete out disciplinary actions where appropriate."

The principal added that the parents have also lodged a police report.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top photo via Quietdood/TikTok