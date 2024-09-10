6 conveyed to hospital, 35 residents evacuated due to bedroom fire at Bukit Merah flat

Six people were taken to hospital following a fire that occurred at Block 104 Jalan Bukit Merah on Sep. 10.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they had been alerted to the fire at about 11:20am.

Fire involved a bedroom

The fire involved a bedroom in a 9th-floor unit and was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

The rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage from the fire.

Photos showed the charred remains of the room, along with extensive damage to the bedroom's door and what appeared to be brickwork exposed by the fire.

The corridor outside the flat also appeared to have been affected by the fire.

35 residents evacuated by SCDF

Two persons had evacuated from the unit before the SCDF’s arrival.

Around 35 residents from the ninth to the 11th floor were also evacuated by the SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Six people from neighbouring units were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation and were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF added that the fire is likely to have started in the bedroom and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

