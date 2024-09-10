Bridge in Vietnam collapses into river during typhoon, 13 people missing

A bridge in Vietnam collapsed into a river after it was hit by a super typhoon, called Yagi, that has claimed more than 80 lives in the country thus far.

Footage of the collapse, taken from the dashcam of a vehicle, was shared on social media.

It showed a truck falling into the river as the bridge gave way.

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped.

Search for 13 people ongoing following bridge collapse

The incident occurred at the Phong Chau bridge in Vietnam's Phu Tho province on Sep. 9, at about 10am, according to VNExpress.

According to Vietnam's deputy prime minister Ho Duc Phoc, 10 cars and two scooters fell into the Red River, the BBC reported.

Three people have been rescued from the river, but 13 remain unaccounted for, with searches under way.

One of the rescued, a 50-year-old man named Phan Truong Son, was quoted as saying that he had been riding his motorbike when he heard a loud noise, then plunged with his vehicle into the water before he could react.

"It felt like falling to the bottom of the river," he added.

Phan said, fortunately, he was able to swim to the surface and grab on to a nearby banana tree, before he was rescued by people on a boat.

Bridge had no safety issues prior to collapse

Phu Tho's transport department added that the typhoon brought heavy rain and flooding, which caused the river's water level to rise rapidly and altered the riverbed's terrain.

This in turn resulted in the collapse of the bridge.

The Phong Chau bridge has been in use since 1995, is 375m long and is made of steel and prestressed reinforced concrete.

Vietnam's Department of Roads pointed out that the bridge had undergone annual maintenance and that no safety concerns had been raised prior to its collapse.

As part of the bridge is still standing, the military has since been instructed to build a pontoon across it as soon as possible.

At least 44 dead from landslides and flash floods

Meanwhile, at least 44 people who died from the typhoon were killed by landslides and flash floods, according to the BBC.

In Yen Bai province, 2,400 families had to evacuate to higher ground as the flood reached a metre high.

Almost 50,000 people have also been evacuated from Vietnam's coastal towns.

Schools have also been temporarily closed in 12 provinces, including in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi.

Factories in the north of Vietnam also suffered widespread damage, with the roofs of several factories blown apart, resulting in water seepage and damage to completed goods and equipment, AP News reported.

Some companies added it would take at least a month to resume production.

Yagi is one of the strongest typhoons to make landfall on Vietnam in decades.

It did so on Sep. 7, with windspeeds of up to 149km/h.

While it weakened on Sep. 8, Vietnam's meteorological agency warned that ongoing downpours could cause floods and landslides.

