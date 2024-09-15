Back

BreadTalk apologises after 'outdated product cards' for vegetarian mooncake list pork oil & egg as ingredients

The company said the mooncakes are made with plant-based oil pastry and a vegetarian mushroom braised mock meat filling.

Ruth Chai | September 15, 2024, 11:39 AM

BreadTalk has clarified that their Thye Moh Chan "Mushroom with Vegetarian Braised Meat" mooncake is fully vegetarian after a user pointed out pork oil and eggs as their listed ingredients.

Thye Moh Chan serves traditional Teochew baked goods, and is one of the brands under BreadTalk Group.

Photo via Keeve Chan/Facebook

BreadTalk added that some outdated product cards were distributed, and said the mooncakes were made with plant-based oil pastry and a vegetarian mushroom braised mock meat filling.

"We sincerely apologise for this oversight", they said via a Facebook comment on Sep. 14.

Pork oil and egg as listed ingredients

In a post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, user Keeve Chan noted that pork oil and eggs were listed as ingredients on the product's manufacturing label.

Photo via Keeve Chan/Facebook

He referred to an earlier comment on BreadTalk's Facebook page dated Sep. 10, where the brand said that the mooncake was "not suitable" for vegans as it contained animal oil and eggs.

Photo via BreadTalk/Facebook

Chan said in his post that the company had created "false advertising" which cased "unnecessary distress to vegetarians", and urged the company to "publish a formal apology and refund the vegetarian buyers".

However, BreadTalk further clarified in a Sep. 14 comment under Chan's post that some products had been distributed with outdated labels, and that the mooncake is, in fact, suitable for vegetarians.

BreadTalk also apologised for the oversight.

Photo via Keeve Chan/Facebook

Top photo via Keeve Chan/Facebook

