Boy, 16, who raped girl, 14, in Admiralty Park toilet, gets 8 years' jail & 3 strokes of cane after prosecution appeal

A 16-year-old boy who raped a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to eight years' jail and three strokes of the cane after the prosecution successfully appealed on Sep. 6, CNA reported.

The offender, now 20, was initially given reformative training with a minimum detention period of 12 months after pleading guilty to one count of rape.

The judge presiding over the case at that time had told the youth that "this is your last chance".

Judge slammed offender

The latest Court of Appeal comprised Justices Tay Yong Kwang, Steven Chong and Debbie Ong.

Justice Tay said the accused was "no ordinary 16-year-old", according to CNA.

He said the young man committed theft offences from age 13, including stealing bicycles, electric scooters and batteries.

When out on bail for theft charges, he reoffended by stealing.

On Jun. 27, 2020, while out on a higher bail amount, he committed the rape.

He also committed two thefts.

The rape offence only came to light in February 2021.

This was when the youth had already been sentenced to his first stint of reformative training (RT) for his theft offences in October 2020.

What happened

The victim's then-boyfriend is seven years her senior.

On the night of the incident, the boyfriend at the time was drinking alcohol at Admiralty Park with the victim.

When the offender saw the drinking session in a livestream the victim posted on social media, he asked to join her.

He said he had just argued with her best friend and was feeling stressed.

The couple agreed and he went over to the park. All parties cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

The victim threw up and her then boyfriend asked her to wash up at a public toilet.

While the girl was in the public toilet, her boyfriend and the offender went to look for her.

The offender suddenly threw her jacket over her face and held it there before raping the girl, while her then-boyfriend held her down.

The court heard that the boyfriend at the time had been egging the offender on to commit the sexual assault.

He later blamed the girl for having sex with the offender, and she broke up with him.

Her mother later lodged a police report.

Her then-boyfriend was charged with abetting rape.

Top photo via Google Maps