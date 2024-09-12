Back

POV: We followed the police & SAF on an overnight bomb sweep of National Stadium for Pope Francis' mass

All systems go.

Andrew Koay | Ruth Chai | September 12, 2024, 09:49 AM

Events

Maybe it's because it's two in the morning.

Or maybe it's the uncanniness of standing in an almost-empty National Stadium.

But there is a sort of quiet reverence in the air.

Photo via Andrew Koay

Photo via Andrew Koay

We followed some of the men and women from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Singapore Police Force who were tasked to conduct a bomb sweep of the area prior to Pope Francis's arrival.

The pope will be presiding over  mass at the National Stadium in the afternoon on Sep. 12.

The media were invited to follow along as officers and members from the Police Security Command and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive (CBRE) Defence Group conducted their checks.

The SAF CBRE teams consisted of a mix of national servicemen and regulars, while the police unit consisted of only regulars.

Catwalk search

The media were first led to the sixth floor of the stadium to observe officers conducting a catwalk search.

Photo via Andrew Koay

Photo via Andrew Koay

Noticed the beams arching over the roof of the stadium? People can get up there and walk along the arches.

Photo via Andrew Koay

Photo via Andrew Koay

Officers conducted searches on each beam, checking for any bulky or suspicious items which might be placed up there.

Photo via Andrew Koay

Photo via Andrew Koay

Inner ring search

The media were next led under the stadium to the inner ring.

Several CBRE officers scanned boxes carrying cartons of drinking water, presumably to be distributed during the mass.

Other officers conducted searches along the steel trusses along the ceiling with a flashlight and extendable mirror.

Photo via Andrew Koay

Officers then checked the chiller room, which was filled with large water pipes that channel water for the stadium's air-conditioning.

Photo via Andrew Koay

Photo via Andrew Koay

We were also introduced to 5-year-old Kia, a bomb-sniffing military dog.

Photo via Andrew Koay

Front-of-house

Lastly, we were ushered to the front podium, where Pope Francis will eventually be presiding over mass.

Photo via Andrew Koay

The first few rows of seats were reserved for people such as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, along with various ministers and senior heads of state.

Photo via Andrew Koay

All in a day's work to welcome a very important man.

Photo via Andrew Koay

All photos via Andrew Koay 

