Body of man, 33, found along East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

The body of a man was found along the coast at East Coast Park on Sep. 7.

According to Shin Min Daily News, more than three police cars and crime scene investigation vehicles were at the scene.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a call for assistance on Sep. 7 at 7:50am.

The body of a 33-year-old man was found along the shoreline of East Coast Park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, SPF do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A member of the public shared with Shin Min that when he passed by the area at 10am, he saw police officers patrolling the beach and a white sheet was laid on the ground.

He told the Chinese media that he was unsure what had happened, but the police cordoned off a large area.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News