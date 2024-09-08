Back

BMW flashes 'fight' on LCD display, driver confronts other driver at Oxley Road after near-collision

Ding ding ding.

Ruth Chai | September 08, 2024, 02:00 PM

A BMW driver swerved left in front of another driver along River Valley Road, forcing the latter to slam on his brakes.

Both turned into Oxley Road, where the BMW driver flashed "fight" on an LCD display on his rear windscreen and alighted from his vehicle to confront the driver behind.

The exchange de-escalated when the BMW driver apparently noticed policemen nearby.

The incident was caught on camera and posted on Facebook via SG Road Vigilante.

Captions indicated that the incident occurred at around 10:42pm on Sep. 5.

Video via SG Road Vigilante

Footage showed the camera car driving on the leftmost lane, with the white BMW to the driver's right.

The camera car then appears to accelerate in an attempt to overtake the BMW car while both cars were turning left into Oxley Road.

The BMW driver then cut abruptly in front of the camera car, and the latter applied the brakes to avoid hitting the BMW.

Flashed "fight" on an LCD display

The camera car continued to tail the BMW into a smaller road.

"I followed him onto Oxley Road and he stopped after some time and flashed 'fight' in his rear windscreen display," the driver said.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

The BMW driver, who was wearing a Paris St Germain football shirt with "Neymar Jr" on the back, alighted from his vehicle to confront the other driver, gesturing for the latter to come out.

Video via SG Road Vigilante

"I did and shouted at him for driving in a dangerous manner and almost causing an accident," the driver claimed.

"He continued to be belligerent and only backed off when he realised there were two policeman on the road," the driver also claimed.

The video subsequently showed what appeared to be two policemen patrolling the street.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Both drivers at fault: netizens

Commenters on the Facebook post generally agreed that both drivers were at fault in the situation.

Some said that the camera car was at fault for accelerating and trying to beat the BMW to the turn, when he could have slowed down and given way.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Others said that the BMW driver was the main instigator, and drove in an entitled manner.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante

