BlueSG car with glowing wheel rim & deflated tyre seen in Telok Blangah

A BlueSG car in Singapore with a glowing wheel rim and a deflated tyre was spotted being driven along Lower Delta Road in Telok Blangah.

A Reddit video shared by user slaughtrr12 on Sep. 20 showed a person driving the electric car in the rain despite warnings from the user's vehicle.

It is not clear when the incident occurred or whether the driver was aware of the tyre's condition.

Driver did not stop despite signals

In the video, the front left tyre of the could be seen completely deflated and its metal rim partially dislodged, dragging along the road.

The tyre also made clanking noises as the car moved along the wet road.

The user, who was in a private hire vehicle (PHV) driving next to the BlueSG car, said that their driver tried to alert the BlueSG driver by honking and signalling for them to roll down their window.

However, the BlueSG driver did not appear to be aware.

The car also had its left turn signal light on, but did not appear to be making any left turns in the video.

According to the user, the car later made a right turn away from the PHV.

Raised concerns

The incident raised concerns among other Reddit users.

Some pointed out the cause of the damaged tyre, suggesting that it had overheated or had a broken brake.

Another user appeared to defend the BlueSG driver, saying that they appeared to be making a left turn to stop and inspect the car but was hindered by the PHV.

Mothership has reached out to BlueSG for comment.

Top photos via slaughtrr12 on Reddit