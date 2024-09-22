Back

BlueSG car with glowing wheel rim & deflated tyre seen in Telok Blangah

The tyre made clanking noises as the car moved along the road.

Seri Mazliana | September 22, 2024, 08:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A BlueSG car in Singapore with a glowing wheel rim and a deflated tyre was spotted being driven along Lower Delta Road in Telok Blangah.

A Reddit video shared by user slaughtrr12 on Sep. 20 showed a person driving the electric car in the rain despite warnings from the user's vehicle.

It is not clear when the incident occurred or whether the driver was aware of the tyre's condition.

Driver did not stop despite signals

In the video, the front left tyre of the could be seen completely deflated and its metal rim partially dislodged, dragging along the road.

The tyre also made clanking noises as the car moved along the wet road.

The user, who was in a private hire vehicle (PHV) driving next to the BlueSG car, said that their driver tried to alert the BlueSG driver by honking and signalling for them to roll down their window.

However, the BlueSG driver did not appear to be aware.

The car also had its left turn signal light on, but did not appear to be making any left turns in the video.

According to the user, the car later made a right turn away from the PHV.

Gif adapted from Reddit.

Raised concerns

The incident raised concerns among other Reddit users.

Some pointed out the cause of the damaged tyre, suggesting that it had overheated or had a broken brake.

Screenshot via Reddit.

Another user appeared to defend the BlueSG driver, saying that they appeared to be making a left turn to stop and inspect the car but was hindered by the PHV.

Screenshot via Reddit.

Mothership has reached out to BlueSG for comment.

Top photos via slaughtrr12 on Reddit

McLaren driver Lando Norris wins 2024 S'pore Grand Prix

It's his first time winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

September 22, 2024, 09:45 PM

Cat in US got lost from owners during camping trip & travelled more than 1,400km home

He travelled all the way from Wyoming to California.

September 22, 2024, 07:33 PM

Man, 25, dies after brawl near coffee shop along Verdun Road in wee hours of Sep. 22

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital unconscious.

September 22, 2024, 04:49 PM

S'pore's Max Maeder wins Asian kitefoiling title in China, 2nd title since Paris Olympics

He had previously placed second in 2023 and won the championship in 2022.

September 22, 2024, 04:30 PM

2 hawkers arrested for fighting at Whampoa Food Centre, man wielded chopper at his employer

The two men, a chicken rice stall owner and his employee, were reportedly fighting over the employee's salary.

September 22, 2024, 03:52 PM

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin donates S$20 million to S'pore American School: Bloomberg

It is the largest gift in the school's history.

September 22, 2024, 02:22 PM

'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu spotted at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024

He also attended the F1 race on Sep. 21.

September 22, 2024, 01:43 PM

Couple didn't realise they got caught in 4K removing & damaging car wipers at Johor mall car park

He had removed the rear wiper blade and seemingly damaged the front wiper.

September 22, 2024, 01:05 PM

YouTube Premium price hike hits S'pore, with its family plan up the most at 56 per cent

Tough.

September 22, 2024, 11:56 AM

S'pore influencer films herself berating domestic worker for being 'slow', uses it as complaint to agency

The woman logged every minute of the domestic worker's work.

September 22, 2024, 11:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.