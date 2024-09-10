Blackpink's Jennie to drop single in Oct. 2024, signs with Columbia Records

Blackpink's Jennie will have a solo comeback this coming October, as announced by her label Oddatelier on Sep. 9.

The K-pop superstar's single will be released under a partnership between her label and American record label Columbia Records.

In an Instagram post on the same day, Columbia Records published a photo of Jennie with the caption: "We are family."

The American label, owned by Sony Music Entertainment, houses global artists such as Adele, Barbra Streisand, Beyonce, Harry Styles, and IVE.

Fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement for Jennie's solo comeback.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 with YG and went on to become one of the biggest girl groups in K-pop, and arguably, the entire music industry.

The famous quartet renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities, though they have signed under separate labels to manage their solo activities.

Jennie is managed by her own label, Oddatelier, established at the end of 2023.

Top image via @jennierubyjane/Instagram