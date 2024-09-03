New Bidadari Park inspired by Hundred Acre Wood has scenic lake, birdwatching spots & heritage trail

Nature-based recreation, heritage walks, and birdwatching.

That is what Singaporeans can expect to enjoy at the newly opened Bidadari Park.

Situated at a focal point amidst four districts in the Bidadari estate — Woodleigh, Alkaff, Park Edge and Bartley Heights— the 13-hectare park occupies more than 10 per cent of the Bidadari estate’s land area.

This development is the result of a long-term inter-agency collaboration that started in 2013.

Led by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) in collaboration with the National Parks Board (NParks), national water agency PUB, and National Heritage Board (NHB), the creation of a new regional park helped to cement the vision of transforming Bidadari estate into “a community in a garden”.

The park's design drew inspiration from the Hundred Acre Wood inhabited by the characters from children's story "Winnie-the-Pooh", and encompasses a myriad of habitats from woodlands, grasslands to marshes.

"Greenery is a key focus of the estate's masterplan, with more than 10 per cent of the land area set aside for Bidadari Park", Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee shared at the park's opening on Sep 3.

Nature-based recreation options

Various nature-based recreation options were installed to ensure a multi-generational use of the park.

For starters, children can enjoy a 4,500 sqm nature-inspired “Adventure Playwoods” playground that features climbing nets, slides and a zipline.

Other features include a 100m-long Woodland Experiential Trail, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with nature under the shroud of mature trees such as the Tembusu and Weeping Fig.

Visitors can also enjoy the newly designed Alkaff Lake located within the park.

A first-of-its kind stormwater retention pond, the lake provides a panoramic view of the water whilst acting as a flood protection measure.

A marshland boardwalk with an observation deck and pavilion allows visitors to observe the tranquil scenery.

Keeping migratory birds and biodiversity in mind

The former Mount Vernon Columbarium and Cemetery site was also found to be an ecologically sensitive location, and considerations on how best to enhance habitats for biodiversity were factored into the park’s design.

Bidadari estate was found to play an important role in bird migration, for it falls directly on the East Asia-Australasian Flyway, a well-established route that migratory birds follow annually from October to April.

In the planning and design of Bidadari Park, discussions were conducted with the Nature Society (Singapore) (NSS) on ways to enrich the biodiversity within the park.

Hillock

One idea was to retain a large area — an approximately one hectare hillock — in Bidadari Park for it to remain as a stopover for migratory birds.

As the hillock is located on higher topography within the park with more vegetation, it also serves as a bird sighting "hotspot".

Primarily comprising of existing mature trees such as Tembusu and Ficus, this area will serve as a complementary habitat to the core of Bidadari Park.

To further enhance the space, over 300 new trees and more than 7,500 shrubs were replanted on the hillock to diversify the habitat.

Land bridge

A land bridge, 19m wide and 100m long, connecting the hillock to the core area of Bidadari Park, was also constructed to allow for safe passage across Bidadari Park Drive.

Nearly three-quarters of the bridge was planted with flowering shrubs and trees to cater to butterflies and birds, which can travel between the two green spaces.

Raptor nest platform

Another suggestion by NSS was the implementation of a raptor nest platform, the first of its kind in Singapore.

Towering at 20m tall, the structure helps to provide an additional perch and alternative nesting site for raptors.

"Given enough time", the resident raptors can be encouraged to use it.

However, other species of birds such as the Oriental dollarbird and bee-eaters have also been using it as a perch point, shared NParks Senior Manager of Biodiversity Low Bing Wen with the media.

Bird hides

Bird hides have also been created to provide visitors with the chance of spotting these birds from a comfortable distance.

Birdwatchers can wait it out in the hides on rest spots made of felled timber.

Retaining heritage

Visitors can also look forward to learning about the history of the Bidadari area through a series of storyboards along the Sang Nila Utama Boulevard, formerly Upper Aljunied Road.

The storyboards will comprise nuggets of information that highlight the people, stories and key landmarks of the past.

This Heritage Walk was derived in consultation with heritage stakeholders to craft a holistic and accurate narrative that features both popular key landmarks like the former Alkaff Gardens and lesser-known spaces such as the Bidadari House.

Cultural artefacts from the former Bidadari Cemetery will also be integrated into a new Bidadari Memorial Garden, which has been integrated into the Boulevard.

Old gates and headstones representing Christian, Muslim and Hindu sections of the former Bidadari Cemetery will be retained.

Currently, only part of the Heritage Walk adjacent to Alkaff Lake is open.

Lee summed up the Bidadari estate as "housing, living, green spaces, recreation, heritage — all weaved into one."

"Let’s all continue to work together to transform Singapore into a City in Nature, and create a green, liveable and sustainable home for everyone."

How to get there

Visitors can easily access Bidadari Park from Woodleigh MRT station or neighbouring housing developments.

These routes are barrier-free, with gentle slopes and handrails.

Nearest MRT: Woodleigh MRT station

Bus services: 100, 135, 155

Opening hours: 24/7

Relevant stories

Top photo from Amy Khor / FB and NParks