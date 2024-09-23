Back

269,072 fans attended 2024 F1 S'pore Grand Prix, super early bird tickets for 2025 sold out in 2 days

Ruth Chai | September 23, 2024, 11:32 AM

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 recorded a turnout of 269,072 fans over the weekend, according to a press release on Sep. 22.

This year's Singapore Grand Prix saw its seventh winner, Lando Norris, emerging as king of the streets on Sep. 22 against title rival Max Verstappen.

Record attendance

This year's attendance exceeds last year's turnout of 264,108.

While the all-time attendance record of over 302,000 was set in 2022, the Marina Bay Street Circuit was updated in 2023 due to the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay.

Aside from the closure of the 27,000-seat Bay grandstand, the updated track is slightly shorter, with fewer turns.

Verstappen heading for fourth

Verstappen currently leads the title fight by 52 points, after Daniel Ricciardo nabbed the fastest lap on Sunday.

Although Ricciardo was not awarded the fastest lap point as he did not finish amongst the top 10, he prevented Norris from getting the point.

This means that Verstappen can finish second, behind Norris, for all remaining grand prix and sprints, regardless of fastest lap bonus points, and still win the drivers' championship.

Super early bird tickets sold out

All Super Early Bird (SEB) tickets released on Thursday (Sep. 19) were sold out in two days, highlighting the interest for the 2025 grand prix.

Early Bird tickets will be released in phases, starting from Oct. 1.

Fans can get tickets here.

Top photo via Singapore GP Pte Ltd

